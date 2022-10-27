Jurors urged to weigh whether payments to former State Police union boss were kickbacks

But attorneys for Dana Pullman, 61, who retired from the force after his indictment three years ago, and for Anne M. Lynch, 71, argued during closing remarks in US District Court in Boston that they did not commit any crimes and accused the government of relying on speculation when characterizing legitimate payments as bribes or kickbacks.

A federal jury was urged by a prosecutor Thursday to convict the former leader of the Massachusetts State Police union, and a lobbyist, of sweeping charges for running the bargaining unit like a racketeering enterprise and “lining their pockets with money stolen” from the state, union members and vendors.

“It is in so many ways just a federal, criminal prosecution based on vibes,” said Pullman’s attorney Brendan O. Kelley, arguing that his client had been portrayed as a “brash, loud. overbearing union boss” and should not be convicted because of “bad vibes” about his lifestyle or the way he conducted union business.

“You are not here to make moral judgments on whether any of this behavior is smart or anything you would do or want anyone else to do,” said Kelley. The sole question, he said, was whether the government proved the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

US District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock Jr., who is presiding over the trial, will instruct jurors on the law Friday, then send them to begin deliberations.

In her closing remarks, Assistant US Attorney Kristina E. Barclay told jurors that evidence presented during the three-week trial showed Pullman was the face of the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) while serving as its president from 2012 to 2018 and worked closely with Lynch, founder and former owner of the lobbying firm, Lynch Associates Inc.

While the union did a lot of good, such as donating to charities and assisting fallen officers’ families, Barclay argued that Pullman and Lynch used it like a criminal enterprise.

“This case is about greed, abuse of power, and obstruction,” Barclay said.

Pullman is charged with taking kickbacks totaling $41,250 from Lynch and diverting thousands of dollars from the union for personal expenses, including flowers, gifts, a Florida vacation, and meals at upscale restaurants with a girlfriend.

Pullman and Lynch are charged with racketeering conspiracy for allegedly plotting with people employed by or associated with the union “to conduct an enterprise engaged in a pattern of racketeering” to enrich themselves through fraud and deceit.

They also face charges of honest services wire fraud, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, and filing false tax returns.

The indictment alleges four different schemes in which Pullman used his role as union boss to steer business or money to Lynch, in addition to the $7,000 monthly retainer fee her company was paid by the union to lobby on its behalf. In exchange, she allegedly paid him kickbacks, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 and sometimes disguised as a “consulting fee” to Pullman’s wife or a commission paid to Pullman.

Prosecutors allege that Pullman received a $20,000 kickback from Lynch in 2014 that was related to a $22 million settlement by the state to pay troopers for working on scheduled days off. As part of the settlement, the state paid $350,000 to the union for expenses related to the case. Pullman told the union treasurer to issue a $250,000 check to Lynch’s firm for its work on the settlement, even though the union had already paid the firm $100,000, according to court filings.

Pullman is also accused of using his SPAM debit card, linked to the union’s bank account, to purchase $9,300 in flowers and gifts for family and friends, including some $4,400 that was spent on his girlfriend. He’s also accused of using the union card to pay more than $8,000 for personal meals, unrelated to union business, with his girlfriend and relatives.

In 2017, Pullman used his SPAM debit card to pay $3,600 “for a personal getaway” with his girlfriend to Miami Beach, according to the indictment.

On Thursday, Kelley argued that none of the payments from Lynch to Pullman were illegal, He said jurors might find it “shortsighted,” “distasteful,” or an ethical violation for Pullman to have accepted the $20,000 check related to the labor settlement, but it was not a crime.

Kelley also argued that Pullman relationship with his girlfriend, who worked at a hotel, was “not exclusively romantic” and she helped connect Pullman “with important people for the union and the benevolent fund.” He said Pullman should have reimbursed the union for his Miami hotel stay, but there was no intent to defraud.

During his closing argument, Lynch’s attorney, Scott P. Lopez, argued that Lynch was only charged because she is associated with Pullman and refused to cooperate with the government “and tell the lies they wanted to hear to protect herself.”

Her son, who worked for the lobbying firm she founded, was granted immunity in exchange for testifying against her at trial.

Lynch “sacrificed everything to stand before you,” including her family, business, retirement income, and “good name,” Lopez told the jury. “Give her back her dignity. Give her back her life.”





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.