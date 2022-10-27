The latest SAT scores are in for Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Education released the latest SAT and PSAT scores for the state’s high school students on Thursday, and the percentages of students considered college- or career-ready in math and English language arts are still below 2019, the last time students took the exam before COVID-19 disrupted their lives.

Another round of non-RICAS test scores are in, and once again they confirm that students are performing worse than they did before the pandemic.

If you really want to dive into Rhode Island’s data, you should read this report. Here’s a quick overview:

2022 SAT College and Career Ready

Math (minimum score of 530 out of 800): 25.3 percent

English language arts (minimum score of 480 out of 800): 47.1 percent

By comparison, 31.2 percent of students were considered proficient in math in 2019, and 50.5 percent were considered proficient in English language arts.

When it comes to overall scores in math and English language arts, the average Rhode Island student scored 971. In Massachusetts, the average was 1,129. In Connecticut, it was 1,025.

Fun fact: 352 Rhode Island students scored between 1,400 and 1,600 last year, according to the College Board.

2022 PSAT College and Career Ready

Math (minimum score of 480 out of 760): 29.2 percent

English language arts (minimum score of 430 out of 760): 59.2 percent

By comparison, 31 percent of students were considered proficient in math in 2019, and 60.1 percent were considered proficient in English language arts.

When it comes to overall scores in math and English language arts, the average Rhode Island student scored 923. In Massachusetts, the average was 984. In Connecticut, it was 942.

Public school students in Rhode Island are required to take the PSAT and SAT, and the state uses those exams to fulfill the annual testing requirements for high school students under federal law. (The same law requires all students in Grades 3 through 8 to take an annual test – in our case, the RICAS.)

