Man and woman arrested in connection with armed robbery spree, Malden police say

A man and a woman who police believe were involved in a series of armed robberies were arrested in Malden on Wednesday, police said.

The arrests of George Johnson and Marie McCallum were made after Detective Bobby DiSalvatore led a task force of State Police, FBI, and Malden police detectives “to observe the man’s habits and behavior over the course of many days,” Malden police said in a statement.

Malden police said they stopped and detained Johnson before he went into a neighborhood convenience store on Highland Avenue that they believed he was going to rob, and McCallum “was apprehended a short distance away,” police said.