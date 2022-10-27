Man and woman arrested in connection with armed robbery spree, Malden police say

A man and a woman who police believe were involved in a series of armed robberies were arrested in Malden on Wednesday, police said.
The arrests of George Johnson and Marie McCallum were made after Detective Bobby DiSalvatore led a task force of State Police, FBI, and Malden police detectives “to observe the man’s habits and behavior over the course of many days,” Malden police said in a statement.
Malden police said they stopped and detained Johnson before he went into a neighborhood convenience store on Highland Avenue that they believed he was going to rob, and McCallum “was apprehended a short distance away,” police said.
Advertisement
Police said Johnson and McCallum are in their 40s. The suspects are expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on Thursday, officials said.
“The swift action of the investigators involved in today’s arrest prevented a violent crime, no one was seriously injured, and the community may rest a bit easier tonight,” police said in the statement.
Update: Both suspects arrested during last nights incident are due to be arraigned this morning in Malden District Court on robbery related charges. https://t.co/XupeLV7ZWF— Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) October 27, 2022
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.