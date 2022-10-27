Plymouth church celebrates 400-year-old roots

The concert is dedicated to the memory of the Rev. Dr. Peter Gomes, a prominent friend of the congregation and the founding chairman of the town’s 400th Anniversary Committee, and of the Rev. Gary Marks, the church’s minister for 40 years.

The Church of the Pilgrimage, a Plymouth United Church of Christ parish, traces its roots not only to the Pilgrims, but to the English Separatist congregation from which the Pilgrims’ New World colony of Plymouth derived. The church will celebrate Plymouth’s 400th anniversary with a concert performance of “The Pilgrim Canticle” on Saturday, Oct. 29, and a special worship service on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. featuring a guest minister and a reception.

“The plaque on the facade of our church states we are rooted in the Scrooby Covenant of 1606,” said Kathy Marks, a co-chairman for the church’s 400th anniversary celebration committee. The covenant was a declaration of independence from the Church of England, a national church subservient in all matters to the King of England, by “a small self-declared congregation which gathered in the tiny English hamlet named Scrooby,” according to the late Rev. Marks.

Harassed by the king’s government, the congregation emigrated to Leiden in The Netherlands, a country that permitted freedom of worship. The next stop, for 31 members of the Leiden congregation, was the New England settlement they named Plymouth.

The church calls its quadricentennial commemoration weekend “Celebrating 400+ Years of Pilgrimage.” Kathy Marks cites her husband’s words for guiding the church’s planning for the 400th anniversary, a celebration delayed by COVID.

The church’s commemoration includes a day-long series of events on Oct. 29, concluding with a talk on “The Search for a Usable Past” by Bridgewater University professor Ian Saxine, and a choral performance of “A Pilgrim Canticle” at 3:30 p.m. in the church.

The church describes “A Pilgrim Canticle” as a collection of anthems, hymns, narration, and readings that follow the journey, arrival, and challenges of the first settlers in the new world. The narrative is rooted in the writings of the Rev. John Robinson, whom the Pilgrims regarded as their minister, although he stayed behind in Leiden with the majority of his congregation. It also quotes from the writings of Governor William Bradford, who led the Plymouth colony through its difficult early years, and later governor Edward Winslow.

The piece was composed by Carson Cooman, composer in residence at Harvard University’s Memorial Church, in time for the town’s 375th celebration.

“Gary wrote the text,” Kathy Marks said. “It was performed then and on five other occasions.”

More recently, she said, new language was added to give explicit recognition to the importance of the Indigenous people in the colony’s early years, as the church planned for the town’s 400th anniversary celebration. The performance of the canticle will run for about an hour and a half. In place of the Rev. Marks, who died a year ago, the narration will be shared by a group of readers, including Pilgrim Hall director Donna Curtin. Its performance will be directed by Kelley DePasqua, the music department chair at Silver Lake High School, with accompaniment by church organist Michael Eaton, and feature a festival chorus comprised of the church’s sanctuary choir and alumni singers.

By dedicating the work’s performance to Marks and Gomes, the church also honors two men of the cloth who were close friends and colleagues. Plymouth native Gomes, a Harvard Divinity School professor and rector of Harvard’s Memorial Church, was widely regarded as one of the greatest preachers of his generation. The author of two bestselling books, “The Good Book: Reading the Bible with Mind and Heart” and “Sermons, the Book of Wisdom for Daily Living,” Gomes was also a Black, publicly gay Republican who offered prayers at the inaugurals of presidents Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. He died in 2011.

The two men became friends after her husband became minister of the Church of the Pilgrimage in 1971 and Gomes asked the new minister to preach at his mother’s funeral. Gomes later preached the sermon at the service marking her husband’s retirement from the ministry of the Church of the Pilgrimage after four decades.

The 400-year celebration continues with a special worship service and a reception on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 10 a.m., at the church located at 8 Town Square, Plymouth. The Rev. John Dorhauer, president of the United Church of Christ denomination, will preach at the service.

Admission to many of the celebration’s events are free with registration at sneucc.org. Tickets to the performance of “A Pilgrim Canticle” are $20, available at brownpapertickets.com

