Police investigating after 7-year-old student brings loaded gun to Dorchester school

Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the department “is focused on the proliferation of guns in our City and keeping access to them away from the youngest among us needs to be a priority for everyone.”

Officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a report of a student with a gun at the school at 85 Olney St., according to a statement from Boston police. Officers arrived at the school and recovered a loaded gun from a 7-year-old student, the statement said.

“We are grateful to Superintendent Mary Skipper and the Boston Public Schools for working with us to keep a safe school environment for the kids in our City,” Cox said in the statement.

Up Academy Holland is an in-district charter school that is currently under state receivership, according to BPS.

Mayor Michelle Wu said that whoever is responsible for allowing the child to access a gun “is going to be held accountable.”

“No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age,” Wu said in the statement. “Thanks to the swift action and coordination of school staff, Boston police, and first responders, this situation was immediately identified and safely addressed.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said she was left “speechless” by the incident.

“This is truly devastating,” she said in the statement. “We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm.”

“We’re working with all of our city and state partners every day, multiple times a day, to address safety concerns, strategize new tactics to keep students safe, and create synergy in our responses to emergencies,” Skipper said. “We’re grateful to BPD and first responders who were on the scene immediately. But we cannot do this work alone. When a young person gets access to a gun out of accessibility, we really have to ask ourselves, how does this happen?”

