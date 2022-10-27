‘Portraits of Pride’ photographs slashed on Boston Common

Large slash marks were visible on portraits of Beth Chandler, president and CEO of YW Boston; Alia Cusolito, head of teams at Queer Youth Assemble; and Derrick Young Jr., cofounder and executive director of Leadership Brainery.

At least three of the roughly two dozen photographic portraits appeared to have been vandalized when a reporter visited the site late Thursday morning.

Several portraits of members of the region’s LGBTQ community have been defaced, marring the “Portraits of Pride Boston” exhibit on Boston Common meant to celebrate the contributions of a historically marginalized group.

A portrait of Alia Cusolito appears to have been slashed at the Boston Common in Boston, MA on Oct. 27, 2022. The photograph by John Huet is part of the “Portraits of Pride” exhibit at the Common celebrating LGBT History Month. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Each portrait includes a quotation from the subject of what pride means to them, with Chandler’s reading: “To me, Pride means that we can all live our fullest lives with dignity and respect.”

Advertisement

Eusten Tsao, 40, of Boston, viewed Chandler’s damaged portrait and suggested the quote may have inflamed whoever was responsible for the vandalism. Tsao lamented that “maybe the [person] that did this, doesn’t think” the LGBTQ community “deserves that dignity and respect.”

“Maybe he’s drunk,” speculated Tsao’s wife, Andrea Lee, about the perpetrator’s motives.

No arrests have been reported.

A California couple who formerly lived in the Boston area also took note of the damage to the portraits.

“It doesn’t surprise us,” said Robert Low, a pilot and former Massachusetts firefighter, adding that the entire exhibit is “really well done.”

His wife, Pegi Black, a former nurse practitioner at the Fenway Community Health Center, which serves the LGBTQ community, said the vandalism was “unfortunate,” adding that the intent of the exhibit was laudable.

“I think it’s wonderful, wonderful,” she said.

A portrait of Beth Chandler appears to have been slashed at the Boston Common in Boston on Oct. 27, 2022. The photograph, by John Huet, is part of the “Portraits of Pride,” exhibit at the Common celebrating LGBT History Month. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

An informational placard at one end of the exhibition from photographer John Huet and creative director and curator Jean Dolin lays out the impetus for the display, which stretches across a swath of the Common near the baseball diamond.

Advertisement

“Telling the stories of LGBTQ+ people and celebrating how far we’ve come as marginalized groups in society are always important,” the sign says. “Telling those stories is particularly important now amidst the recent hateful rhetoric and legislative proposals that aim to attack the LGBTQ community and erase our history.”

The sign says the decision “in choosing portraiture photography as an artistic medium to pay homage to the leaders and champions of Boston’s LGBTQ community is due to the fact that portraiture is a visual art genre that allows the depiction of one’s emotions, expression, courage and ultimately personality.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.