Residents stunned after man found slain inside Dorchester barbershop

Albert has worked at her Washington Street location since 2014 and said the area’s safety has seemed to decline since then.

Albert was teaching a class at the Gilbert Albert Community Center where she is the executive director when residents in the area say a barber working inside the nearby Celebrity Cuts hair salon at 145 Washington St. was allegedly shot and killed. Albert escorted her students - many of them recent immigrants who are uncomfortable around police - through a sea of police cars and flashing lights to the bus stop around 8 p.m.

When the gunfire broke out on the busy Dorchester street Wednesday night, Nicole Albert acted.

“Nothing’s going to get better, it’s getting worse,” she said. “It’s the reality. We just have to deal with it.”

She said she saw the victim’s body last night, but wasn’t able to see their face. She said she has known the owner of the barbershop for years.

“We need improvement here. That’s not the first time that I’ve been right there,” Albert said. “That’s my community.”

Across the street from the crime scene Thursday, a convenience store clerk who declined to give his name said the barber, who he identified as “Max,” was a regular customer and frequently seen around the neighborhood.

A woman playing lottery tickets at the counter, who identified herself only as a neighborhood resident named Maria, said “Max” offered free haircuts for local kids before school returned.

Maria said she didn’t know the barber very well, but couldn’t imagine anyone having a problem with him.

“You’re drawn to him,” she said, adding that he was “just very friendly, and outgoing, and happy.”

According to Boston police, officers responded to the barber shop around 7:17 p.m. where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name was not released by authorities on Thursday.

The investigation into the city’s 34th homicide by detectives and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office is ongoing.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday night, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the victim appeared to have been targeted for gun violence.

“This was not a random act,’' he said.

However, authorities did not disclose a motive for the homicide, the fifth in the city since Oct. 16 when Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was shot while making a music video outside a convenience store at 263 Geneva Ave., a 10-minute walk from the barbershop homicide. On Sunday night, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, was shot and killed near 482 Geneva Ave., according to police.

No arrests have been made in this recent surge of homicides in the city.

Cox, on Wednesday night, said his department was working to locate those responsible, but he also offered encouragement to parents as Halloween approaches.

“Boston is still a safe city for families to be with your kids, to go out and enjoy the holiday,’’ he said. “But for people that have other thoughts on their mind, know that we are going to be out there in force.”

Nicole Painten, 37, said she saw police cruisers and streets blocked off Wednesday night but did not hear about the shooting until her daughter saw a mention of it on Twitter. She had moved to her home on nearby Strathcona Street less than six months ago from Roslindale.

“[It’s] heartbreaking, because normally it’s quiet,” Painten said, “until someone brings a gun to school, particularly in this area, or someone tries to kill somebody at a barber shop.”

Painten, a life-long Bostonian, said gun violence in the city feels like it has gotten worse. She noted the weekend shootings in Mattapan and on Geneva Avenue.

“Everybody should feel comfortable walking in their neighborhoods,” Painten said. “I’ve never been scared to go to any neighborhood, no matter it’s reputation. I’ve really never had fear to go anywhere, I’ll go anywhere, but this has got to stop.”

Malkia Kendricks, program director at the Multicultural Aids Coalition, which has a location down the block, said she hears gunshots all the time, but local business owners are often afraid to call the police.

“We don’t want to be the organization that calls the police, and then they know it. Then we’ll get bullet holes through our doors too,” Kendricks said. “And that’s why a lot of people won’t talk.”

Kendricks said she did not know the owner of the barber shop personally, but said he often cut hair for her clients, who refer to him only as “Max.”

The MAC has only been in the area for about two years, but Kendricks said her employees are increasingly familiar with the area. Most try to leave work before dark, she said.

Kendricks said police monitor the area and seem to do their best to arrive quickly when there is a disturbance.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like it’s fast enough, though,” she said.

Jeremiah Manion and Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.













