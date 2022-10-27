Showers put dent in Mass. drought, though much of the state remains dry

Just 4 percent of Massachusetts is experiencing severe drought conditions, while 38 percent is under no drought conditions at all, a marked improvement from last week, when only 12 percent of the Commonwealth was drought-free, according to the US Drought Monitor’s latest report.

Virtually all of the area in severe drought was in Essex County, data released Thursday showed.

All told, 61 percent of the state remains in abnormally dry, moderate drought, or severe drought conditions, down from 87 percent last week.