Showers put dent in Mass. drought, though much of the state remains dry

Just 4 percent of Massachusetts is experiencing severe drought conditions, while 38 percent is under no drought conditions at all, a marked improvement from last week, when only 12 percent of the Commonwealth was drought-free, according to the US Drought Monitor’s latest report.
Virtually all of the area in severe drought was in Essex County, data released Thursday showed.
All told, 61 percent of the state remains in abnormally dry, moderate drought, or severe drought conditions, down from 87 percent last week.
The state saw much-needed rain this week, with close to three inches falling on parts of Cape Cod between Tuesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Abnormally dry conditions this week are concentrated in parts of the Cape and Islands, as well as in sections of Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, and Berkshire counties, per the monitor. Moderate drought conditions are located in parts of Barnstable, Essex, Middlesex, and Franklin counties.
While this week’s showers put a dent in the drought, residents can expect sunshine this weekend, according to forecasters.
“GOES Water Vapor Satellite Imagery shows a much drier air mass (yellow coloring) settling over the region last night and into this morning,” the weather service tweeted Thursday. “This will lead to a lot more sunshine today and this weekend!”
