South Boston teen held without bail after allegedly attempting to violently rob a woman

On the evening of Oct. 4, the victim was accosted by an unknown man as she left a liquor store on East 6th St, according to the statement.

Tykarie Challenger was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of armed assault with intent to rob, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, Hayden said in a statement. Challenger was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing slated for Nov. 2.

An 18-year-old South Boston man was ordered held without bail Thursday for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rob a woman outside a liquor store earlier this month, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The man allegedly said, “I saw you with a lot of money in the store... now give it to me,” the statement said. The man then allegedly shoved the woman against a wall, pressed a knife to her neck and punched her in the head before attempting to push her into a nearby alley.

When the woman screamed for help, the man fled.

Boston police created a wanted image based upon the victim’s statement and nearby surveillance video, which was posted across their social media, according to the statement. Officials received two tips from citizens identifying the man in the posts as Challenger.

The surveillance video shows Challenger allegedly hiding behind parked cars, following the victim and ultimately attacking her.

He was also identified by the victim in a photo array, the statement said.

“Violent attacks like this can have lasting psychological effects on victims,” Hayden said in the statement. “This defendant is a threat to the community and he will be treated accordingly.”

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.