State defends response to Mass. and Cass crisis; pushes back on Wu comments that Mass. needs to do more

In a lengthy letter to Wu, State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said “it was surprising” to hear the mayor’s comments and countered that “at this point, more work must be done by the City of Boston” in responding to problems plaguing the area.

The Baker administration pushed back Wednesday on Mayor Michelle Wu’s recent comments that the state must “step up as a partner” to help Boston resolve the crises of homelessness and opiate addiction playing out daily in the Mass. and Cass area, an indication of the rising pressure state and local officials are under to show progress is being made.

The state, Sudders wrote, has invested more than $40 million on various efforts to address the crises. Those measures range “from harm reduction, low-threshold housing and shelters, outreach programs and clinical treatment services,” she wrote.

The letter from Sudders came in response to comments Wu made last week at a briefing, in which the mayor pressed the state for more help at Mass. and Cass, where unhoused people have long congregated in makeshift tents in an area where drug use and sales are rampant.

“We need the state to help create 1,000 new low-threshold [housing] units outside the city of Boston,” Wu told reporters last week. “This is the scale of support that would allow us to truly address this regional crisis.”

Asked for comment on Sudders’s letter, Wu’s office on Thursday released a statement from the mayor in which she again defended the city’s approach to the issue.

“We are grateful to have worked with the state on setting up 192 units of low-threshold, supportive housing in Boston,” Wu said Thursday. “No such housing existed here before, and to this day no additional low-threshold, supportive housing sites have been created outside Boston to serve these unhoused individuals.”

The city has delivered “clear results,” Wu added, but challenges remain as people in need of services from across the state and region continue to arrive in Boston.

“At this very moment, we have a waitlist of more than 150 people, for whom access to low-threshold housing, treatment, and services carries life or death stakes,” Wu said. “No one is doing enough. Boston continues to do more, but the waitlist continues to grow faster than spots are made available from individuals transitioning into permanent housing.”

In her letter, Sudders stated that 95 of the 200 temporary, low-threshold beds that the city “purports” to have set up were “in fact initiated by and directly funded by” the state with three providers including the Pine Street Inn shelter.

In addition, Sudders wrote, a $10 million program to expand temporary shelter statewide will generate up to 200 additional beds for people with substance use disorder who are unhoused.

“The Administration has been and continues to be a very willing partner in this crisis, but at this point, more work must be done by the City of Boston, including leveraging the nearly [$5 million] of the [$18 million] anticipated in opioid settlement funds to build trust and help people receive the housing, care, and support to find the pathway to recovery,” Sudders wrote.

Wu, in her statement Thursday, noted that in addition to funding housing and treatment services, the city conducts upwards of 25 street cleanings per week in the Mass. and Cass area to maintain sanitation and safety.

“The City and the state have both invested significant time and money, but the individuals on our waitlist need us to take shared ownership of the regional and statewide challenge that exists today,” Wu said. “We look forward to being the strongest partner now and in the next chapter of state leadership taking this on and scaling up what we have seen works and saves lives.”

Sudders, in her Wednesday letter, itemized the various forms of state aid the Baker administration has devoted to the homelessness crisis.

Those include $15 million to operate three separate temporary shelters for people who’ve been living at Mass. & Cass.; $5 million for 191 additional housing units in Boston coming online in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024; an $33.6 million for 380 permanent low-threshold housing units statewide by the end of fiscal 2023, 70 of which have been dedicated to and filled by people from the Mass. and Cass. area.

“The humanitarian crisis that exists in the area is exacerbated by individuals preying upon vulnerable people and we urge you to pursue criminal investigations and community policing efforts, so everyone’s rights are protected,” Sudders wrote.









