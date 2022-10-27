Three elementary school children sustained minor injuries in Blackstone school bus crash

The adult driver of the car had potentially more serious injuries,, according to Kessler. The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Three students were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, said Fire Chief Bill Kessler. “I’d basically just call the injuries bumps and bruises,” he said.

A school bus transporting 36 elementary school-aged children was involved in a crash with a passenger car Thursday afternoon in Blackstone, according to officials.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mendon and Main streets, according to the Blackstone Police Department.

Students were evaluated at the scene, and those with more extensive injuries were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, the department said in a statement.

The bus and car were towed from the scene, and the cause of the crash is unknown.

The situation was “jarring,” but all the students involved “are ok,” Blackstone-Millville Regional School District Superintendent Jason DeFalco said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Our first responders and school staff did incredible work caring for the children while we waited for parents to arrive at the reunification site,” DeFalco said. “We are so grateful that our students are safe and for all of the support our community showed during this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Blackstone Police Department.

