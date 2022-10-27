Tyngsborough man arrested for animal cruelty after horse had to be euthanized

A Tyngsborough man was charged with animal cruelty Wednesday after his thoroughbred horse had to be euthanized due to sepsis and several other severe injuries, according to police.

Adevalter Majesky, 50, was arrested on a warrant out of Lowell District Court for animal cruelty and animal cruelty by custodian, the Tyngsborough Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Tyngsborough police and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Law Enforcement Division responded to 32 Willowdale Road to investigate a report of an injured pony on Monday , according to the statement.