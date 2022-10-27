Tyngsborough man arrested for animal cruelty after horse had to be euthanized

A Tyngsborough man was charged with animal cruelty Wednesday after his thoroughbred horse had to be euthanized due to sepsis and several other severe injuries, according to police.
Adevalter Majesky, 50, was arrested on a warrant out of Lowell District Court for animal cruelty and animal cruelty by custodian, the Tyngsborough Police Department said in a statement Thursday.
Tyngsborough police and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Law Enforcement Division responded to 32 Willowdale Road to investigate a report of an injured pony on Monday , according to the statement.
That pony was uninjured, but while on scene, officials found a thoroughbred horse that was injured and having trouble standing up.
Advertisement
A veterinarian and an equine specialist later determined the horse “needed to be humanely euthanized immediately,” the statement said. The horse was euthanized on scene and transported to the University of Connecticut for a necropsy.
Majesky, who was already known to Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators, was determined to be the owner and caretaker of the thoroughbred.
He was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Thursday, said Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.
Majesky was held pending a dangerousness hearing which is scheduled for Monday , according to Kelly.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.