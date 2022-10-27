Vermont driver arrested for multiple drug trafficking offenses after speeding through Greenfield

Lee was allegedly driving over the posted speed limit in a grey sedan on Interstate 91 northbound when troopers conducted a traffic stop at 8:25 a.m., according to the statement.

Brendon Lee, 39, of Milton, Vt., was arraigned in Greenfield District Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding, State Police said in a statement.

A Vermont driver was pulled over for speeding in Greenfield Thursday morning, which subsequently led to his arrest on an warrant issued 11 years ago and two drug trafficking charges, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A search of the vehicle’s registration showed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011.

During the traffic stop, Lee was confirmed as the registered owner of the vehicle. He was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest, the statement said.

Lee also did not have his corrective glasses, which are required for him to legally drive as part of a restriction on his license, according to State Police.

Troopers took an inventory of the car prior to towing it from the scene, according to the statement. They then discovered an “usual amount” of clothing and footwear in the trunk.

There were five plastic baggies of various sizes containing a total of 215 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, and over $2,000 in cash denominations hidden in the clothing, the statement said.

