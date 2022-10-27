Vigil held at Raynham church for missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver

Led by the Rev. James Tilbe, the crowd sang “Amazing Grace,” as they stood outside the stone church. They were quiet at first, their hushed tones dulled by the rumble of traffic at a busy intersection nearby. Their voices gradually swelled until the powerful final lyrics : “I once was lost, but now I’m found. Was blind but now I see.”

More than 100 people stood huddled in the chill autumn air on the lawn of First Congregational Church as dusk fell, their solemn faces lit by the pale glow of tiny flames. Some said they were friends of the family, while others were community members who wanted to show their support.

RAYNHAM ― Dozens of families gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday evening for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver, who has been missing more than a week and who local police believe to be in danger.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said investigators believe the teen left home with someone and is in danger. Police in all New England states and New York have been notified of her disappearance.

“She has no resources that we know of,” Donovan said, speaking to reporters. “We don’t think she has any money. She doesn’t have any way to pay for anything. She has no means of communication. It’s now been … nine days, and as far as we know, she doesn’t have anything to even dress for the weather.”

Donovan said the FBI is now involved in the investigation.

“They have resources, technology resources, that we don’t have, and they also have a geographic resource that we don’t have,” he said. “Some of what we’ve found in the investigation makes us think we need to look approximately 100 miles away from Raynham, and the FBI has resources already in those places.”

Police ask anyone with information about Colleen to call 508-824-2717.

The teen’s mother, Kristen Weaver said that her daughter has a neurological condition that affects her judgment.

“She is very trusting. Her decision-making skills are not great. Her impulsivity is pretty high,” she said. “There’s just something missing that connects the dots of action and consequence. She doesn’t sense danger very well.”

Colleen, a junior Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, “has gone missing for a couple of hours” in the past but has never run away from home, and she doesn’t believe she ran away this time, she said.

Kristen Weaver said she last saw Colleen as she was getting ready for bed about 1 a.m. on Oct. 18, when her daughter walked out of the bathroom and back to her bedroom, seeming groggy. They exchanged a smile and a wave, she said.

A few hours later she realized the teen was gone.

“I really, really in my heart feel that if she could reach out to us, or somebody, and just say, ‘I’m OK. Let my mom know I’m OK.’ … She knows what this is doing to me. To me, to her grandmother.”

William, a childhood friend of Colleen’s who declined to give his last name, said he had helped her with some mental health struggles but hadn’t spoken to her recently.

“I’m not much of a man for prayer — but these past few days, every single day, around like 10 o’clock, I’ve been dedicating at least 20 minutes of my time to pray for Colleen,” he said. “I want to do my best to help bring this amazing girl home.”

