After a court paused Biden’s student loan cancellation program, here’s what you should know

I haven’t applied for student loan relief yet, what should I do now?

Amid the legal uncertainty, here’s what you need to know about where the $400 billion program stands.

WASHINGTON—Just as Americans were rushing to sign up for President Biden’s student loan cancellation program last week, a federal appeals court blocked the administration from discharging any debt. Now, the roughly 22 million people who have applied to get as much as $20,000 in debt forgiven potentially face a delay or the possibility that the program will be scuttled by the courts.

The application on the Federal Student Aid website remains open, and the White House encourages eligible borrowers to continue applying. Shortly after the court ruling on Friday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the temporary order doesn’t prevent the Biden administration from reviewing applications and preparing to send them to loan servicers. It just keeps them from actually discharging the debt.

How do I know if I qualify for loan cancellation?

People making less than $125,000 a year, or households with less than $250,000 in annual income, are eligible to have up to $10,000 in student debt canceled. Pell Grant recipients qualify for an extra $10,000 in relief. The incomes are based on your adjusted gross income from either 2020 or 2021.

Federal loans held by the Education Department – including subsidized loans, unsubsidized loans, parent PLUS loans, and graduate PLUS loans – are eligible as long as they were disbursed on or before June 30.

I heard some people automatically qualify for student loan relief. How do I know if I even need to apply?

The vast majority of people need to apply for student loan relief, so unless you’ve explicitly been notified that you qualify for automatic cancellation, it’s best to assume you still need to fill out the application.

The Department of Education said it would contact the approximately 8 million people eligible for automatic relief because they filled out the federal student aid application this year or are enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan. Those borrowers, whose income information the department already has on file, will receive an e-mail that explains they don’t need to apply and gives them an option to opt out. (A word of warning: The department is also sending out e-mails encouraging people to apply for debt cancellation, so be careful. Just because you were contacted directly doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have to apply.)

If you qualify for automatic student loan cancellation, you have until Nov. 14 to opt out of the program.

OK, but what’s going on with the court case halting the program?

A handful of lawsuits have been filed challenging the student loan relief program, and the one blocking it right now is led by six Republican state attorneys general.

In late September, the attorneys general from Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging that the program oversteps the president’s executive powers. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge on Oct. 20 on the grounds the states lacked legal standing to challenge the program.

A day later, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit granted a temporary stay until it could decide on the states’ request for an injunction blocking the program pending an appeal. The appellate ruling temporarily blocks the administration from discharging any debt but does not shut down the program.

Two things can happen next: the appellate court can side with the states and the delay in discharging debt will last longer, or it can dismiss the case and the Biden administration could start issuing relief.

Either way, experts said it’s likely the court’s decision will be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Is there a chance the whole program will be declared illegal?

It’s possible. The program exists on shaky legal grounds. The Biden administration argues that the president has the power to cancel student debt under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, which gives the Education Department the ability to change student financial assistance programs during a “national emergency.”

The United States is still under the state of emergency that former president Donald Trump declared at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Biden himself said in an interview last month that the pandemic was over, which could strengthen the legal arguments against the program.

Still, one of the program’s opponents needs to prove that they would be harmed by Biden’s action in order to have legal standing to sue. The lawsuit blocking the program was initially dismissed by a lower court because the judge found that the states’ concerns about being harmed were “merely speculative.”

Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert, said the Education Department has been successful so far in demonstrating that none of the opponents had legal standing and he didn’t think that would change.

“There are probably going to be more cases brought,” Kantrowitz said, noting that the likely strategy of the program’s opponents will be to file as many lawsuits as possible in the hopes that one succeeds. “Though, at this point, I don’t see any arguments for legal standing that will be successful.”

If the stay is lifted and the program continues, when would my debt be canceled?

The Biden administration has said people would receive relief within four to six weeks after it begins processing applications. If officials are allowed to resume processing them, debt relief probably wouldn’t come until late November.

What happens if my debt is canceled and then a court blocks the program?

It’s unclear. Kantrowitz said courts typically apply such a decision going forward, which would exempt any debt cancellation that already had been issued. But the court could order the debt be reinstated. He viewed the first option as more likely.

“It is possible that anybody who already received loan forgiveness will get to keep it,” he said, “which is why it is important for borrowers to continue applying.”

Shannon Coan can be reached at shannon.coan@globe.com.