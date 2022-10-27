Black hole may have ‘burped’ up star remnants, Harvard researcher says in study

Cendes, who was lead author of a paper on the phenomenon published in the Astrophysical Journal , said, “It’s as if this black hole has started abruptly burping out a bunch of material from the star it ate years ago.”

“This caught us completely by surprise — no one has ever seen anything like this before,” Yvette Cendes , a research associate at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian , said in a statement this month from the center.

Scientists say a black hole tore up a nearby star and, in a new phenomenon that needs more explanation, several years later appeared to spit out some of its remnants.

The star was ripped to shreds in October 2018 after getting too close to a black hole in a galaxy 665 million light years from Earth, the statement said.

A black hole, with its powerful gravity, can spaghettify, or stretch out, a nearby star, in what’s called a tidal disruption event (TDE). The elongated material spins around the black hole and heats up, creating a flash astronomers can see. Some of the material gets thrown back into space, rather than being consumed by the black hole, the statement said.

That emission, known as an outflow, normally happen quickly after the event — not years later, the statement said.

Researchers spotted the unusual emission when revisiting TDEs from the last several years. One, labeled AT2018hyz, caught their eye.

“We have been studying TDEs with radio telescopes for more than a decade, and we sometimes find they shine in radio waves as they spew out material while the star is first being consumed by the black hole,” said Edo Berger, professor of astronomy at Harvard University and the CfA, and a co-author of the new study.

“But in AT2018hyz there was radio silence for the first three years, and now it’s dramatically lit up to become one of the most radio luminous TDEs ever observed,” Berger said in the statement.

“The next step is to explore whether this actually happens more regularly and we have simply not been looking at TDEs late enough in their evolution,” he said.

Researchers from the Space Telescope Science Institute; Northwestern University; the University of California Berkley; Radboud University; Columbia University; York University; and the Australia Telescope National Facility, also worked on the study.

Cendes told National Public Radio the discovery was “the excitement of a lifetime for me. ... It was definitely a lot of work and I definitely had a lot of good collaborators helping me get this out, but it was very, very rewarding and it’s what I wanted. So this has been pretty awesome.”