Former Bush, Obama staffers get in on-air confrontation: ‘Do you have a single friend?’

The clash occurred after commentator Ana Navarro outlined the reasons why she believes Republicans have been successful with attracting Latino voters, including offering free citizenship clinics and having candidates who “actually pay attention to them.”

Jim Messina, who served as the deputy chief of staff in the Obama administration, accused Scott Jennings, former special assistant to George W. Bush, of peddling “talking points” borrowed from the Republican National Committee after Jennings claimed that Republicans are doing “far better” catering to the Latino vote than the party normally does.

A roundtable discussion on CNN Wednesday night about the influence of Latino voters heading into the midterms devolved into an on-air tiff between two former staffers for separate presidential administrations.

“I think there is an unspoken division and competition that Republicans are seizing on and exploiting to make minority groups pit them against each other and make them compete for the small piece of the pie,” she said.

Messina then argued that there’s “no Latino vote,” and instead pointed to different demographics in different states.

He said that Republicans are on the defense in states like California, Arizona, and New Mexico, which Messina added “used to be Republican states” but are now “Democratic states because Latino voters are walking away en masse to them [Democrats] because the local candidates there have said crazy stuff.”

But Jennings said he “totally” agreed with every point made by Navarro. He then went against Messina and argued that Republicans still have a hold on Arizona and are performing well with Latino voters in the state.

“You’re just holding the Republican line. Everything you’ve said tonight,” Messina said. “Arizona is a great example. That wasn’t even on the battlefield when you were in the White House or I was in the White House. Now Democrats are winning presidential elections. They have both Senate seats, and you’re saying they’re doing well with Latino voters? Scott, enough with the talking points.”

After Jennings said there is a “clear movement in the polling and in some of the races that have already occurred this year of Hispanic voters choosing Republicans,” the two continued to get into a back-and-forth on the issue.

A flustered Jennings eventually said he felt like Messina had his “ears clogged,” which prompted Messina to shoot back that Jennings seemed incapable of shifting away from talking points promoted by the Republican National Committee.

“I tell you what, man, do you have a single friend? An absolute jerk,” Jennings said to Messina. “I don’t even know you.”

CNN anchors Laura Coates and Dana Bash attempted to calm things down, but Jennings kept going, saying that “you can tell when Democrats are feeling the pressure in an election — they start insulting everybody.”

“OK, stop,” Bash said.

Watch the moment here:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.