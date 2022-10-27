GOP chairwoman mocks Fetterman, Biden over speaking abilities

“No one wants them except a doomed campaign,” Hewitt said, suggesting that Democrats around the country have asked Biden and Harris to stay away.

McDaniel was interviewed by syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt about news that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to appear at a political event in Philadelphia on Friday intended to boost Fetterman and other Pennsylvania Democrats on the ballot.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday mocked the speaking abilities of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate candidate who is recovering from a stroke, and President Biden, who grew up with a stutter.

“I do not underestimate what the triple toxicity politically of those three can do,” Hewitt, a Washington Post contributing columnist, continued. “I hope there are cameras and microphones, because you put those three together and they could say anything, Ronna.”

“Well, maybe they can get a full sentence out,” McDaniel replied.

McDaniel indicated that she agreed with Hewitt about the undesirability of campaigning with Biden and Harris, speculating that Fetterman “drew the short straw.”

“I think all the candidates got together and said, ‘Which one of us has to campaign with Biden?’ [Fetterman] drew the short straw,” McDaniel said.

She added, “So Biden said, ‘Between the two of us, we may be able to finish a full sentence.’ "

Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in May, is locked in a tight race in Pennsylvania with Republican Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician.

During a debate Tuesday night, Fetterman at times stumbled over his words and spoke in a halting manner.

During a television appearance Thursday, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, suggested that Fetterman’s performance should give voters pause.

“Even those Democrats on CNN were embarrassed of who their nominee was and the capability of carrying out the job,” McCarthy said. “This is a big job in the Senate.”

Peltola faces Palin, Begich, Bye in Alaska House debate

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska US Representative Mary Peltola in a televised debate Wednesday called partisanship a threat to the country as the Democrat sought to make the case for reelection to the seat she’s held since September against challengers including Republican Sarah Palin.

Peltola beat Palin and Republican Nick Begich in a ranked-choice August special election to fill the remainder of the late Republican Representative Don Young’s term. Those three, along with Libertarian Chris Bye, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a full, two-year term, starting in January. That election also will be ranked choice. All four candidates participated in the debate.

Palin and Peltola have been cordial to one other; Peltola’s time in the state House overlapped with Palin’s time as governor, and the two had kind words for each other Wednesday night. But Palin has railed against Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system, approved by voters in 2020 as part of an elections overhaul. Palin, in an opinion piece published by the Anchorage Daily News this week, said the system, used for the first time in the special election won by Peltola, had “produced the travesty of sending a Democrat to Congress to represent Alaska, one of the reddest states in the country.”

Palin has joined Begich in urging voters to “rank the red,” or the Republican candidates.

The ranked vote system was not among the topics raised during the debate, which touched on issues such as inflation concerns, suicides among military veterans, and the pandemic.

When asked if the government should be able to mandate vaccinations, Begich, Bye, and Palin said no. Peltola said she did not think they should be required “nationally” but said she has concerns about pandemics.

Peltola, who has cast herself as a coalition builder and called for more civility in politics, said partisanship “is the No. 1 threat to our country both in terms of foreign policy and domestic policy.” She said policy makers should work together on those issues. But she said there is “a tradition now in America of tearing one another down, just to get into office.”

Begich said political division is an “outgrowth” of the differences in philosophy of the Republican and Democratic parties. He said having those discussions is good.

Peltola later praised Palin’s willingness to work across party lines while governor. During a portion of the debate in which candidates asked each other questions, Peltola asked Palin how she might work with the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

Palin said while she and Peltola have different policy positions, she has “great respect” for Peltola.

Menendez faces new federal investigation

Five years after standing trial on corruption charges, Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is again being scrutinized by federal authorities, an adviser said Wednesday.

“Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation,” said Michael Soliman, a New Jersey political consultant who managed two of Menendez’s Senate campaigns. “However, he does not know the scope of the investigation.”

Soliman said Menendez, the Democratic chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would cooperate “should any official inquiries be made.”

“The senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office,” Soliman said in an e-mail.

The new investigation, by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, is centered around one of Congress’s most powerful members and a fixture in civic life in New Jersey who rose from the tough political world of Union City.

But the nature and extent of the investigation, which was first reported early Wednesday by Semafor, is unclear. A spokesperson in Menendez’s Senate office referred questions to Soliman. A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

One person who said he was subpoenaed, Antranig “Andy” Aslanian Jr., a lawyer based in Fort Lee, N.J., said in an interview Wednesday evening that he and his lawyer met with three prosecutors from the Southern District about 2 1/2 months ago.

Based on the questions he was asked, Aslanian, 83, said he concluded that the investigators were interested in the senator’s interactions with people that he also knew. The investigators also asked about a company authorized to certify halal meat for export, which Aslanian had helped a friend incorporate.

Aslanian, who said he had known Menendez casually for years, said he was aware of at least two other people who were also subpoenaed. He said he had not heard from prosecutors since the meeting.

The new investigation comes seven years after Menendez’s political dealings first faced law enforcement scrutiny.

In 2015, Menendez, then in his second term as senator, was indicted on bribery charges in what prosecutors said was a scheme to trade political favors for luxury vacations, golf outings, campaign donations, and expensive flights. Two years later, after nine weeks of testimony, a federal jury was unable to reach a verdict, and the judge declared a mistrial.

As prosecutors were preparing to retry the case, the judge acquitted Menendez and his co-defendant, Salomon Melgen, of seven of the 18 corruption charges they faced.

The Justice Department dropped its case against Menendez.

Melgen, a prominent Florida ophthalmologist and close friend of Menendez, had already been convicted of running a scheme to defraud Medicare of more than $90 million; former president Donald Trump commuted Melgen’s sentence in his final days in the White House.

Menendez had risen from the fractious world of local politics in Union City into state government, was elected to the US House in 1992, and was appointed to the Senate in 2006 after Jon Corzine resigned to become governor. His seat had seemed secure until he faced corruption charges. Three years later, he faced an unexpectedly competitive race for reelection.

Even after an admonishment from a Senate panel for accepting gifts from Melgen, Menendez emerged as one of the most powerful Democratic members of Congress.

