Maryland Democrats focus on turnout as early voting begins Thursday

As early voting begins in Maryland on Thursday, Democrats are leaning on national and state party heavyweights to energize voters. Republicans statewide efforts, overlooked by a national party focused on competitive midterm races across the country, focus primarily on targeted outreach to make sure reliable GOP voters show up.

"It's not mission accomplished, and we can defeat ourselves if we don't show up," said Lewis, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, who wants to see blue victories up and down the ballot. "When we don't show up, we lose."

For more than a month, Yvette Lewis has been telling Democrats to ignore polls signaling Democratic nominee Wes Moore will handily defeat Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race.

Advertisement

A recent Washington Post/University of Maryland poll found that Moore leads Cox by 32 percentage points. The Democratic nominee also has a 10-to-1 financial advantage, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.

Despite the need to appeal to independents to win in a state like Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1, Cox is slated to host an event Friday featuring a controversial priest who has said Democrats cannot be Catholics because of the party's stance on abortion.

The Democrats, on the other hand, have brought star power.

Tuesday morning, Moore's campaign launched an ad starring former president Barack Obama and, in the evening, hosted a virtual fundraiser with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton - with an appearance from former Maryland senator Barbara Mikulski.

"Yes, Wes is ahead, but we've got to keep him ahead," Mikulski told the 126 people on the Zoom. "Get off the benches, get into the trenches. We cannot be complacent."

Obama's 30-second ad reminded voters that Moore "only wins if you vote."

At the University of Maryland's student center on Wednesday, Democratic candidates and party officials came together at a rally headlined by Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, who has been traveling across the country to turn out voters in the midterm elections.

Advertisement

Harrison, Lewis and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen told the crowd of about 100 students and other supporters that the future is in their hands. Among the students was one freshman who said she came for the free Domino's pizza, a senior who stumbled upon a sign about the event and wanted to hear from the best-selling author whose book she read in high school, and a graduate student who supported Moore's campaign in the primary.

Democratic Party officials say they have been particularly focusing their get-out-the-vote efforts on young voters, hosting events on college campuses, and on communities that have been typically overlooked.

"We're reaching out to voters across the state where historically the Democratic campaign doesn't always have the largest investment," said Saif Ratul, the director of the Democratic Party's coordinated campaign, adding that the party has 5,000 volunteers onboard. "From my personal experience as an immigrant involved in politics, where over the course of several cycles of experience, where we don't always invest in all the communities . . . We wanted to change that."

Ratul said Democrats are imploring voters to turn out to support the party's history-making ticket, which includes Moore, who would become the first Black governor, Rep. Anthony Brown, who would become the first Black attorney general, Del. Brooke Lierman (Baltimore City), who would become the first woman as comptroller and Aruna Miller, who would be the first immigrant and first woman of color as lieutenant governor.

Advertisement

Republicans do not have national figures trying to rally their voters to polls for top-of-the-ticket contests. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) stumped for Del. Neil Parrott (Washington), who is in a competitive congressional race. GOP strategists say broad-based messaging like the Democrats' rally don't work as effectively in states like Maryland.

Dirk Haire, chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, said the GOP has done targeted outreach since mail-in ballots went out weeks ago, using election records and other data to contact people they know are likely supporters.

The GOP effort involves a lot of texting and direct mail, including in contested local and state races, in what Haire described as a targeted approach.

"The Democrats are screaming, and we are using technology," he said.

Democrats are using technology too, Ratul said, programs that help streamline their messaging while knocking on doors.

Cox's campaign is hosting a "One Nation Under God" event dubbed a "rally for freedom" Friday afternoon, alongside the Republican nominee for attorney general, Michael Peroutka. The event in Hampstead, a small town nine miles from the Pennsylvania border, also features conservative activist Alan Keyes and a controversial Wisconsin priest named James Altman, known for a viral YouTube video that said Catholics cannot be Democrats because of the party's stance on abortion.

John T. Willis, a political science professor at the University of Baltimore who served as Maryland secretary of state from 1995 to 2003, said the 2022 gubernatorial election is unlike any other in Maryland's history, given the number of mail-in ballots that have been requested from voters. As of Wednesday, more than 600,000 had been mailed, according to the state Board of Election.

Advertisement

He said no one should expect crowded voting stations between Thursday and Nov. 3, when early voting takes place.

"People are going to be wringing their hands over the fact that early voting was below what it was, but don't be alarmed," he said, noting that many voters are instead choosing to cast mail-in ballots.

Willis said in order for Democrats to be successful up and down the ballot, they have to "stick to [their] game plan . . . It's kind of like what I'm upset with the Ravens doing this year. They play three quarters, and forget to play the fourth quarter."

While public polls suggest the top of the ticket will be a lopsided win for Democrats, other down-ballot races seem competitive for Republicans and could be decided by turnout.

Maryland's most competitive congressional race is the 6th District, which dips into part of the D.C. suburbs and stretches through the Western Mountains. Incumbent Democrat Rep. David Trone was elected in 2018 and has spent heavily from his personal fortune to defend the seat, which was drawn into a less heavily-Democratic district during a contentious redistricting process this year. Parrott, a state delegate, has benefited from appearances from Cruz.

Advertisement

The county executive races in Howard, Anne Arundel and Frederick counties are also up for grabs and highly contested by both parties.

In-person early voting will be available statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Thursday, Nov. 3, and people can also register to vote before casting a ballot during early voting. Locations are statewide, and voters must cast ballots in the county where they live.