Overt US antisemitism returns with Trump, Ye: ‘Something is different’

“Empirically, something is different. The level of public animosity towards Jews is higher than it’s been in recent memory,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in an interview.

But what has struck some experts is how blatant the comments about Jews are at a time when incidents of harassment, vandalism, and violence against them have been at their highest levels since at least the 1970s. Recent data already showed that a majority of American Jews fear violence against them.

Longtime watchdogs of antisemitism say there is nothing new about the kinds of derogatory comments about Jews that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, former president Donald Trump, sundry far-right political candidates, and others have made in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Experts said the climate is the product of a stew of forces, including a digital culture that spreads misinformation and hate and right-wing political forces focused on protecting white Christians’ status. Some said current antisemitism is also aggravated by more people downplaying it as merely an interreligious issue instead of a dangerous form of racism; in the past, majorities from Germany to America made clear they saw Jews as a distinct and inferior race.

To survivors of even the deadliest attack on Jews in US history — the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh — the most urgent worry is that the event, which left 11 dead and at least six wounded, is already fading from public consciousness, crowded out by the dozens of mass shootings that followed.

Barton Schachter, a Tree of Life member and a former president of the synagogue, said: “This is what scares me, that in time [the shooting is] just another thing. I’m afraid this will drift into that direction. I don’t know how to save it.”

He called West, who now goes by Ye, “an idiot . . . but eventually he’ll be gone. Another person will take his place. The question is: How do we continue keeping the good stuff alive? That’s the hard part. The memory of these 11 [who were killed at Tree of Life] and the 6 million [Jews who died in the Holocaust], that’s the hard part.”

Advertisement

Some experts say the increasingly unconcealed antisemitism brings 2022 into line with most of Jewish history.

“To me, it’s like we’re coming back from a 50-year vacation,” said Mark Oppenheimer, co-host of the Jewish podcast “Unorthodox” and author of the 2021 book “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood.” “We’re back to ‘Keep your head down; no one has your back.’ It’s not that we’re back to real estate bans; it’s more the old ‘It’s a little unseemly to be Jewish.’”

But current attitudes toward Jews are complex and can seem to run in different directions, say antisemitism watchers. Americans overall espouse less antisemitic views than they did 60 years ago. An ADL index in which people are asked if they agree with a series of negative stereotypes about Jews has measured antisemitism since the 1960s, when 29 percent of Americans were considered antisemitic. In 2019, ADL’s most recent year of measurement, the number was its lowest ever in the United States, 11 percent.

That same year, however, the ADL also tracked 2,107 incidents of vandalism, violence, and harassment toward Jews in the United States, which at the time was the highest number since the group began gathering data in the 1970s. (That record was broken in 2021.)

Advertisement

“While at a generalized level, antisemitic attitudes have dropped, the incidents have risen because there is less shame. People feel they can say and do anything,” Goldblatt said.

Benjamin Lorber, a longtime researcher of antisemitism with Political Research Associates, said the latest rush of antisemitic rhetoric “fits into that broader political project,” and he is not surprised to see it in the lead-up to the midterms this year. “The right is trying to regain power it felt it lost in 2020, so it makes sense, in addition to virulent anti-LGBTQ bigotry, that antisemitism is in the mix again,” he said.

He and other experts noted that the 2018 Tree of Life massacre came just before the 2018 midterm elections and that the suspect had posted on the far-right social media site Gab that he was angry about ‘’filthy’' Jews who work to resettle refugees, especially Muslims.

“We’re in an era when the MAGA movement’s boundaries of who is considered a real, good, authentic American are mutating and the future is very unpredictable,” Lorber said.

Trump earlier this month attacked American Jews in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying Jews in the United States must “get their act together” and show more appreciation for the state of Israel “before it is too late.” Trump has multiple times raised the old antisemitic trope that US Jews hold, or should hold, a secret or dual loyalty to Israel rather than the United States. He said evangelicals are “far more appreciative” of actions on Israel than Jews.

Advertisement

Most Republicans said nothing about Trump’s Truth Social post. Trump also defended Ye in an Oct. 18 interview with Salem News Channel, and other conservatives also rallied to support Ye, most commonly by portraying him as a victim of supposed efforts by Democrats, in combination with the media and corporations, to suppress opposing viewpoints.