In the tight Pennsylvania Senate race, John Fetterman tries to turn his shaky debate performance into a plus

“To be honest, you know, doing that debate wasn’t exactly easy,” boomed Fetterman, who participated in the debate five months after suffering a stroke that has left him with auditory processing challenges. “In fact, I don’t think that’s ever been done before in American political history.”

PITTSBURGH — As Democratic operatives and even his own supporters wrung their hands over his halting Senate debate performance, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman took the stage in a chilly mist here on Wednesday night and turned to what he hopes is his political superpower — candor — in an attempt to brush it off.

There are less than two weeks until Election Day, and control of the Senate could well turn on the unorthodox race playing out in this perennial swing state, where polls show Fetterman is locked in a tight battle with conservative television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz for the seat held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey.

The debate in Harrisburg Tuesday, in which Fetterman, who relies on closed captioning to help him converse, stumbled over his words and struggled to land attacks on an opponent dripping with vulnerabilities, ratcheted up the anxiety for Democrats who are nervously eyeing a political map that only seems to be shrinking as the midterm campaigns come to a close. Republicans need to gain just one seat to take Senate control and are increasingly hopeful that momentum in three key battlegrounds — Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia — is cutting their way.

“The whole national picture has tightened for Republicans and against Democrats — that’s a function of some things that are beyond anybody’s control,” said David Axelrod, a veteran Democratic strategist. He acknowledged that Fetterman’s challenges on stage were “impossible not to detect” and “probably exceeded what people expected,” but that it will be difficult to immediately assess the impact of the debate on a polarized electorate that has been slow to embrace Oz.

Experts say rapid-fire debate questions are about as tricky an environment as a person who struggles with auditory processing can confront, and Fetterman’s condition is expected to improve over time. But rather than dwell on — or release any new information about — the health-related questions that the debate pushed back to the fore, Fetterman’s camp is instead moving to capitalize on a statement by Oz that “local political leaders” should be involved in women’s decisions about abortion.

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide,” Oz said onstage Tuesday night when asked if abortion should be banned nationwide except in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the mother’s life.

Fetterman’s campaign released a TV ad Wednesday highlighting the moment, and Fetterman hit the point himself at the campaign event in Pittsburgh

“For some of the focus on some of the words that I miss, you know he really has to say that he had the worst line of that night,” Fetterman said before a crowd of 3,000 people, shortly before the singer-songwriter Dave Matthews entertained the crowd. He appeared far more comfortable than he had at the debate.

In the crowd, some of his supporters were fretting that Fetterman’s verbal flubs—which doctors say reflect only delays in his ability to speak in response to what he hears, not his underlying understanding —might turn off voters who don’t understand the problem and cost him the election.

“I really hope that he can do this,” said Andrew Halpern, 67. “If he does lose Pennsylvania, we might lose the Senate and the House.”

But Fetterman’s allies say Oz’s abortion line alone was worth the risk that Fetterman took by stepping onto the debate stage Tuesday night while still recovering from his stroke.

“I think a lot of people, especially the insiders, the chattering class...are saying they shouldn’t have done it, but I disagree with that,” said Mike Mikus, a Democratic strategist based in Pennsylvania who believes the driving force in the race is not Fetterman’s health, but Oz’s unpopularity. A recent CNN poll found 55 percent of voters view him unfavorably; that figure was 46 percent for Fetterman.

“Poll after poll after poll shows far more people view him unfavorably than view him favorably,” Mikus said.

Oz rose to prominence with appearances on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ and went on to hawk diet pills before becoming a frequent presence on Fox News, where he promoted Trump-favored and long-debunked hydroxychloroquine pills as a cure for COVID. He won the Republican nomination in a bruising primary. A late endorsement from former President Donald Trump helped him eke out the victory-- but not before his primary opponents had spent millions of dollars deriding him as an out-of-touch doctor with only a tenuous connection to the state.

“Candidates who win extremely contested primaries and who get low vote totals, after having been in a slugfest, it is a reminder that these things do take a toll,” said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist who has worked for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The political action committee aligned with McConnell pumped $6 million into the race just this week, as it cut spending in New Hampshire.

Oz’s unpopularity — and the lingering wounds from the primary — have kept Republicans from breathing too easily when it comes to Pennsylvania, even after Fetterman’s tough night. Going into the debate, Fetterman had about a 2 percentage point lead in an average of recent polls by analytics website FiveThirtyEight.

“Oz has been digging out of just an incredible hole,” said Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist. " While it’s absolutely trending quickly in the right direction, it is far from over.”

Some Democratic strategists were hopeful that Oz’s smooth debate performance might be seen as too slick, and that his willingness to say that he would back Trump in 2024 might turn off independent voters in a state that soured on the former president in 2020.

“You have to set up the contrast with a guy who is earnest and connected with the day to day struggles of people — and the stroke may help in that regard — and a guy who is an ambitious hustler,” Axelrod said.

On Wednesday, the Fetterman campaign attempted to do just that. At a campaign event hours before Fetterman appeared in Pittsburgh, two doctors stood in front of a podium that said “Real doctors against Oz” and accused him of spreading disinformation, making fun of Fetterman’s medical issues, and dismissing women’s reproductive health.

“There is no medical procedure that is performed on a man that requires a state legislator to be involved in all of that,” said Dr. Michael Aziz, a maternal fetal medicine physician, referencing Oz’s debate comment.

But Dr. Oz’s unfavorability may not necessarily cost him votes.

“I don’t like either of them,” said Mike Varmecky, who was loading groceries into a pickup truck on Wednesday outside of a grocery store in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wexford.

Varmecky, a Republican, was backing Oz anyway. “It’s all about control of the Senate,” he said.

The city’s suburbs shifted toward Democrats in 2020, helping President Biden win this swing state — a key to his victory — and they are seen as critical turf in the Senate race.

And in interviews on Wednesday, while no Democrats said the stroke or the debate performance had affected their support for Fetterman, some said they feared the election was slipping away. In McCandless, a woman who had already voted for Fetterman by mail was ruing the fact that his moderate challenger, Conor Lamb, had not won the Democratic primary. Another woman, a psychotherapist on her way into Target, said she and her friends had been texting during the debate, wondering why Fetterman had agreed to do it at all.

“It was more of, was this a good idea to do the debate, and our concerns how people would interpret it,” said the woman, who declined to give her name because she did not want her patients to know her political leanings.

For Audrey Gerginski, a retired Democrat from Marshall township, the debate had laid bare Fetterman’s challenges — “He’s not recovered yet,” she said — but also left her more motivated to back him.

“What courage the man had to do that,” she said. “He’s a real person.”

