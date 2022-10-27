Why is Arizona the center of the political universe this midterm election? It has it all.

The state’s elections could be crucial in deciding which political party controls the US Senate and House. And Arizonans are deciding on tough issues that have big impacts on heir daily lives, while demographic changes to the electorate are adding a dash of uncertainty.

The midterm elections are coming up in less than two weeks. And if there is one state in America to keep an eye on, it’s Arizona.

Swing seats

Arizona’s US Senate race has been one of the most expensive and nationally watched races for the past two years. Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly, a former astronaut, is facing off against Republican Blake Masters, who has the backing of Donald Trump. The winner of the Senate contest will be immediately considered a rising star in his party.

For a while, Kelly had a consistent, small lead over Masters, but the latest polls show the contest statistically tied. Democrats cannot afford to lose a single Senate seat, with the chamber currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Republicans need to flip 5 seats nationally to win control of the House. Four of Arizona’s nine House races are considered competitive. In three of those races, a Republican could take over from a Democrat, according to Cook Political Report.

The issues hit home

The No. 1 issue nationally, voters tell pollsters, is inflation and the economy. No one needs to tell that to Arizonans. The Phoenix metro area ranked first in the level of inflation in the nation, blasting past a record for any American city in the past 20 years, according federal government statistics. The 13 percent rise in prices there year over year was more than double what people in San Francisco saw in the same time period.

Another pressing issue in the campaign is abortion. Probably nowhere in the nation was the change in abortion access so swift as it was in Arizona. The US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June meant that Arizona’s law of the land on the issue immediately reverted to something passed during the Civil War. (In 1864, when Arizona wasn’t even a state.) That territorial law was later codified in 1901, after statehood was achieved. The law provides that anyone aiding in an abortion can be sent to prison for 2 to 5 years. Upheld by a court in September, the law is basically a total abortion ban, with no exceptions.

What about those arguing American democracy itself is on the ballot? Well, Arizona is ground zero for election denialism. This is where the biggest hand recount of the 2020 election occurred. Election deniers are running for governor and secretary of state. One Arizona Congressman, Paul Gosar, spoke at the Jan. 6 rally and has praised those being prosecuted for their role in attacking the Capitol.

Finally, there is immigration. While candidates in other states might be asked if they’ve ever been to the nation’s southern border to see the situation for themselves, Arizona, obviously, is on the border and those who live there know from their own experiences the truths and the myths behind the national rhetoric.

Voter demographics are changing

Latinos are the fastest-growing group of voters in the country. And, if the polls are to be believed, Latino voters are increasingly becoming the biggest swing voting group in the country.

Deep dive polls of Latino voters, including a recent one from the New York Times, found that Latinos still heavily back Democrats, but also that Donald Trump, in particular, has helped Republicans make significant inroads among these voters, who are drawn to his handling of the economy.

Researchers at the Pew Foundation estimate a quarter of Arizona voters identify as Latino, the the fourth-highest level in the country behind New Mexico, California and Texas. Arizona will be an interesting test case for what happens with the Latino vote.

Political observers re also watching the fight for the suburbs. This makes sense both in theory and reality. In theory, American politics is divided along urban and rural lines, with the suburbs in the middle. In reality, in actual voting numbers, one can track that the reason Donald Trump became president — and the reason he lost re-election — is the suburban vote.

Suburban voters made up 51 percent of all votes in Arizona in the 2020 election, according to Associated Press exit poll data. Given that Arizona’s most populous country, Maricopa, is also the fastest-growing county in the country, that percentage has likely grown, with much of the growth in the Phoenix suburbs.

So Arizona is worth watching as the midterms roll around. Politically speaking, the state has it all.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.