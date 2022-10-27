A gut check from fired NYU professor on the state of higher ed

Re “I was fired from NYU after students complained that the class was too hard. Who’s next?” (Opinion, Oct. 21): Maitland Jones Jr. was fired for doing his job too well. In a world where the marketplace of ideas has become the market, too many university students have become customers and too many of their administrators customer service reps. In the firing of Jones, the New York University administrators were more culpable than the students since they forgot that good teaching equips students not only with subject knowledge but with good habits of mind. Jones’s op-ed showed that he aimed to do both for his students. He maintained high standards, not to intimidate them but to turn them into critical thinkers, whatever their career goals.

Advertisement

The American Association of University Professors, of which I am a past state president, has struggled over the course of a century to protect faculty speech, in many cases political. Now my colleagues must protect teaching methodology as well. This should give pause to those concerned with the future of American education.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Ira Braus

Pembroke





Failure is one of the best ways to learn

Fear of failure can be a major impediment to learning. Research in how students learn suggests that those who are not afraid of failing are more willing to take on harder challenges and learn from their mistakes. As Maitland Jones Jr. points out in his op-ed, “Everyone hits limits at some point, and it is a vital life skill to use ‘failure’ to overcome and improve. Failure should become a classic ‘teachable moment.’ ” In life, failure also should be a classic learnable moment, where we learn from our mistakes, correct where we went wrong, and enhance our thinking, doing, and problem-solving skills.

Jones’s students who aspired to a career in scientific research, where a high percentage of experiments fail, must recognize failure as an opportunity to examine, rethink, adjust, and apply understandings gleaned from an unsuccessful experiment to the questions they are investigating. Many major scientific discoveries were made as the result of persistence in the face of so-called failures.

Advertisement

Jacqueline S. Miller

Brookline





Students are more prone to complaining than striving for excellence

Thank you for publishing Maitland Jones Jr.’s column and exposing what appears to be a trend of serious concern. Our country’s future relies on competitiveness on a global scale, and other countries are gaining influence in certain markets. With all of the emphasis on medical investments, certainly Jones’s field of organic chemistry is a major area. But students are appearing less challenged in many courses and are more prone to retribution over bad grades than to striving for excellence.

I taught college courses for more than 10 years, with many students using GI Bill benefits and having had experience in the military, an environment that does not condone deflecting blame. Yet I’ve had students use faculty reviews to attack faculty for holding high performance expectations.

Jones is to be lauded for his concern for his students’ future careers, but he took a hit for professionalism. NYU should have demonstrated more support for the credibility of its programs.

Larry Kennedy

Jacksonville, Fla.





He was the one student holdout amid class’s cry to ease exam’s demands

I have been following the tale of Maitland Jones Jr.’s having run afoul of angry students and compliant university administrators. It reminded me of the required organic chemistry course I took in undergraduate nursing. The students who had partied all semester organized a protest demanding a delay in the final exam, which was granted. At the next exam, they again demanded a delay. As an older working student, I could not afford to wait and objected to the delay when the teacher said that the request had to be unanimous. Most of the protesters did not continue in the program the next semester. I hope they learned a lesson that was useful in whatever path their life took after that. Not all lessons in life are academic.

Advertisement

Alan Wright

Roslindale