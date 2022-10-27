Thank you, Ash Carter

At the time, the US military’s transgender ban and combat ban on female service members precluded me from military service. I had naively joined ROTC without realizing I was not eligible to commission as an Army officer. When I finally learned about these bans, I was crushed. Even if I did commission, I would have had to do so in secrecy, knowing there would be severe limits to my career.

Before I became a Belfer Young Leader in the fellowship Secretary Carter founded at Harvard Kennedy School, before I became his student in technology and public policy, I was an Army ROTC cadet, hoping to join his chain of command at the Department of Defense. The only problem? I was female and nonbinary, and it was 2014.

Former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter died this week. I never got to thank him for changing my life.

Everything changed when Secretary Carter took over the Department of Defense. Amid angry dissent within the ranks, he overturned these sexist and transphobic policies in 2015 and 2016, respectively. On the heel of these historic changes, I proudly commissioned as an Army officer in 2016.

For the next four years, I led transgender soldiers who were now eligible to receive gender affirming medical care through the military and integrated the combat arms. I served during the 2017 North Korea missile tests and as one of the 101st Airborne Division’s first female officers in a combat-coded position. None of this would have been possible without Secretary Carter.

Yet, I never thanked him.

Like Secretary Carter, I looked toward policy to make a difference following the military. As a public policy student at Harvard, I had ample opportunity to properly thank him for his service. When I consider why I didn’t, I’m tempted to make excuses. He was busy. He was a towering figure at HKS. I was intimidated by his stature. In truth, I thought there would be more time.

Secretary Carter embodied all forms of service — service to his nation, his students, and the public. Rather than resting on his laurels, he embraced new technologies and engaged with new ideas as a professor and director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Between holding military veteran events at Harvard and moderating conversations with world leaders like Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at Harvard’s Institute of Politics Forum, Secretary Carter connected with all students who sought his counsel.

His active and enduring service to Harvard punctuates just how sudden his death has felt. As his shocking loss reverberates, the depth of my regret deepens further. Had I thanked him, would I have been brave enough to share just how difficult those years integrating the combat arms were? Would it have mattered to him that despite my experiences, I still support and defend his decision? I’ll never know.

But I know I will never again miss the opportunity to thank my heroes.

I recently spoke at a Harvard ROTC mentorship event where the majority of cadets were shocked to hear how recently Secretary Carter lifted the bans on women and transgender soldiers. How many current and future service members will remember a time when such arcane bans were in place? How many fewer will remember the man who lifted them?

During his life and now in his death, there will be time to dissect his career. Today, I choose to recognize his legacy and to remember the profound effect he had on so many lives — including mine.

Though the transgender ban was promptly reinstated after the administration changed in 2017, the short period allowed transgender soldiers to briefly serve freely and gave the Biden administration a blueprint to lift the transgender ban once again. Secretary Carter’s legacy lives on through all who are free to serve and choose to serve. He lives on through the students he taught at HKS. He lives on through all leaders who do the right thing against hailstorms of criticism.

In the end, my gratitude matters least. What matters is continuing his legacy of moral leadership, of visionary decision making, of endless curiosity. What matters is continuing our commitments to public service, especially in times of adversity.

It’s what Ash Carter would have wanted.

Grace Park is a Belfer Young Leader Student Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School.