Widen the college pipeline so that talent everywhere can succeed anywhere

Affirmative action works because it identifies talent that society cannot do without and increases access for diverse candidates to the best higher education system in the world — the same system that produced mRNA vaccines that saved nearly 20 million lives in one year alone. That produced the engineers who designed the rockets that take us to space. That educated the teachers who serve our children. That trained the artists who remind us of our shared humanity. That nurtured the jurists who sit on the highest court of our land. Affirmative action has made every single one of us who has graduated from college stronger, better — and maybe even wiser, by bringing us into vibrant, engaging, contact with people from every walk of life.

To the honorable justices of the Supreme Court: You are wrong if you think affirmative action is unfair. You are wrong if you think it is unnecessary. And you are wrong if you think it doesn’t work.

My institution, Pomona College, is a small and highly selective academic community nestled in Southern California. By design, we nearly match the racial-ethnic demographics of the United States — not by racial set-asides or quotas, but by a careful, holistic approach to admissions that was designed to meet strict scrutiny as mandated by the Supreme Court, and that includes race among other factors in assembling a class of students who live and learn together.

We work hard to recruit students from all over the nation, and we have expanded college pipelines for everyone, not just to our own college but to colleges around the country in an innovative program called the Pomona Academy for Youth Success. Prospective first-generation college students from the Los Angeles area live and learn together, achieving 100 percent college acceptance rates because we help prepare students for rigorous college work and help match them to schools where we know they will receive ongoing academic support. Affirmative action in that program and at college admissions widens the pipeline in a way that benefits America, ensuring that talent everywhere has a chance to succeed anywhere.

Affirmative action is constitutional — by long established precedent under a substantive due process interpretation of the Equal Protection Clause, which is currently under fire — and it seeks not just to address a historical wrong, but to redress ongoing injustice. K-12 education is more segregated than it has been at any point since 1954. And its outcomes deeply disadvantage Native, African, and Latino American children. Not only do we need to capture talent that might otherwise be lost through early educational inequity, but we need to provide access to an environment in which our young people can experience the diversity of human culture and learn to understand each other.

Without affirmative action, Pomona might look more like Berkeley, which was banned from using race as a consideration in admissions in 1996, under California Proposition 209. Despite valiant efforts, without race as a factor in admissions, diversity has been decimated there. According to the US government’s college score card, while Pomona is 11 percent Black, only 2 percent of Berkeley students are African American. Berkeley is one of the finest public universities in America, but it has been hobbled by misguided policy, and that damages the state and the country.

We at Pomona College are able to consider race among many other factors in admissions (unlike many of our peers, we do not consider legacy status, and we find that standardized test scores are not the unbiased predictor some assert), and we have undeniably excellent outcomes. Our students graduate at a slightly higher rate than those of Berkeley, are incredibly successful across our broader demographic in attending top graduate and professional schools, and have a stellar record at entering public service professions.

This was achieved in part by faculty and staff innovation in teaching and student support: Our faculty showed that by changing how they taught, they could nearly eliminate differential results in introductory science sequences that had been seen as “weed-out” courses, and that racial ethnic minorities and women could achieve the same average test scores on the exact same exams as their white male counterparts.

Because we as parents, as teachers, as judges, are responsible for educating and leading a nation, it would be unforgivably perverse to close our eyes and pretend that racial prejudice doesn’t exist and doesn’t shape access to education. It does. We need tools to make sure that the racial prejudice that mars American life decreases with every generation.

America’s colleges are committed to diversity and excellence and will continue to deliver on that promise.

G. Gabrielle Starr is president of Pomona College.