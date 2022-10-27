A WIN-win tool worth trying again to curb inflation

That’s why it could be worth exploring some voluntary anti-inflationary efforts. Almost a half century ago, President Jerry Ford tried to enlist Americans in his Whip Inflation Now program, an everyday endeavor to reduce pressure on prices by buying and driving less and saving more. Americans, he urged, should “grow more” (in World War II-like WIN gardens), “drive less,” “heat less,” and “waste less.”

“There are no good options,” noted economist Doug Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, in an interview with the Globe . “You either deal with the inflation or you deal with the consequences of bringing it down.”

When it comes to battling inflation, there are no easy answers or perfect solutions. Crank up interest rates to slow economic activity — the usual monetary-policy prescription — and you risk running the economy into a recessionary ditch. Raise taxes or reduce transfer payments, possible fiscal policy approaches to reducing consumer spending, and you penalize some already hard-hit individuals.

History doesn’t record the WIN program as a success. Indeed, one administration wag took to wearing his WIN button upside down and noting that “NIM” stood for “No Immediate Miracles.” Still, Ford’s failure shouldn’t forever foreclose any similar efforts.

As University of Texas economist James Galbraith said via e-mail, the proper remedy for inflation depends on what a person believes its primary cause to be. The Republican political charge is that the sharp rise in prices we’ve experienced was triggered by the money — $1.9 trillion — President Biden and the Democrats’ American Rescue Plan pumped into the economy, as well as by his energy policies.

That latter charge makes little sense. There’s no Biden policy decision that would have caused a sharp spike in energy prices during the relevant period. But as Galbraith noted, in the 12-month period through June 2022, energy prices were up 40 percent, with gasoline up 60 percent and fuel oil up almost 100 percent. Energy prices obviously affect the price of everything else. Yet, as Galbraith pointed out, there is still a big differential between energy inflation and that besetting the rest of the economy: food prices were up 10 percent, while prices of everything else rose by about 6 percent.

Nor, given the double-digit inflation in the European Union, can anyone plausibly contend that rising prices are a uniquely American problem.

That, however, is not to absolve the president of all blame. Prices had been on their way up before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden and his team ignored warnings that their COVID relief package might prove inflationary and then, when inflation arrived, insisted it was transitory.

An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco concluded that “the sizable fiscal support measures aimed at counteracting the economic collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic could explain about 3 percentage points of the recent rise in inflation.” Excess demand has caused about a third of the price run-up this country has experienced, estimates San Francisco Fed economist Adam Hale Shapiro.

Which brings us back to Ford’s notion of enlisting everyday citizens in an attempt to reduce inflationary pressures. If government could get consumers to reduce spending on a voluntary basis, it could have some effect.

So, how? One way would be to persuade those who can to save more of their income, and thus spend less, of their income. Federal policy has already enjoyed considerable success there. About a third of Americans have a 401(k), while just shy of 20 percent have IRAs or Keough saving plans. The IRS has just announced an inflation adjustment for those contributions for 2023. But by increasing even further the amount individuals could save tax free in 401(k)s or SIMPLE IRAs for the next several years, and perhaps offering other savings incentives, the government could nudge Americans to forgo some current spending for later rewards. For maximum inflation-fighting efficacy, the cost of such a program would need to be offset, so as not to increase the deficit.

Another possibility: Push companies to maximize work-from-home opportunities and encourage employees not just to work from their residences but also to walk and bike and scooter more and drive less. That would lessen demand for gas and thus help lessen price pressures at the pump.

Now, let’s be clear: Economists don’t see this as a base-clearing home run. The effects would likely only be on the margin, emailed Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Saving incentives are generally “weak tea,” said Galbraith.

Such an approach obviously wouldn’t replace the monetary-policy approach to inflation fighting. However, it could complement the more-gradual-but-sustained interest rate hikes that some economists are urging as an alternative to the Fed’s current interest-rate overreaction.

It could also help address this country’s retirement savings shortfall.

And then there’s this added bonus: Because it includes a tax break, it’s within the realm of possibility that it might even be something Republicans could come to support.

What a, well, win-win that would be.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.