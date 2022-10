I attended a Democratic candidate rally Oct. 22 at Jamaica Pond in Boston. Many politicians and candidates were there.

An older woman came and sat on a bench in front of me. She had a small pile of coat hangers, each of which she was twisting into a different shape. I realized she was making abortion devices. She said nothing and no one said anything to her. Eventually, she left.

I don’t remember much of what the speakers had to say, but I surely heard her message.