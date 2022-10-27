Astros Game 1 starter Justin Verlander credits Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski for helping him develop as a major leaguer

Dombrowski joined the Tigers during the 2002 season, taking over a franchise that hadn’t had a winning season since 1993 or been in the playoffs since 1987.

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander was the second overall pick of the 2004 draft by the Detroit Tigers, a decision general manager Dave Dombrowski gave the green light for.

Now Verlander is 39 and starting Game 1 of the World Series for the Houston Astros against Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.

“He means a lot, a lot,” Verlander said of Dombrowski. “Going back to him, [manager] Jim Leyland, a couple people that were integral in me getting my start in professional baseball.

“I was a high-risk/high-reward draft pick coming out of Old Dominion. And they took a flier on me with the second pick. And I really appreciate them allowing me to be myself, one. And to bring me up so quickly.

“I got my career started very young. I felt like it was a great marriage. We rewarded them with a Rookie of the Year and a trip to the World Series in my rookie year. Obviously, I was not the sole reason for that, but had a big part in it. It was a hell of a lot of fun.”

For all his success, Verlander is 0-6 with a 5.68 earned run average in seven World Series starts.

“My goal is not to go out there and win a baseball game. There’s been games in the World Series that I don’t deserve a win. There’s been games that I thought I pitched well enough where we could get a win and it just didn’t work out,” Verlander said.

“At this point in the season personal goals like that just don’t matter. Try to win the game however you can … It doesn’t matter anymore. It would be nice, though.”

As Verlander spoke to reporters in Minute Maid Park’s interview room on Thursday, Dombrowski playfully posed as a reporter.

“Where did you get your start again?” he asked.

Nola gets the call

The Phillies will start Aaron Nola in Game 1. That will allow their top starter, Zack Wheeler, to get an extra day of rest before starting Game 2 on Saturday. That also would line him up to start a potential Game 6.

Nola last pitched in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 19 in San Diego. The righthander allowed six runs on seven hits over 4⅔ innings.

“I haven’t been on the mound in quite some time, but I think a little rest is good,” he said. “I think when I get on the mound it feels like I was just on the mound. I think everything starts to zone back in. As long as my body is healthy, which it is, and my arm feels good, I think I’ll feel good.”

Nola faced the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 3 and pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out nine without a walk. The Astros used several of their regulars for only two at-bats in the game.

Following along

Houston catcher Christian Vázquez said he has been inundated with text messages and calls from his former Red Sox teammates and coaches. “Exciting time,” he said. “Those guys are happy for me. Those are guys, they’ll be my friends for life. They want to see me get another ring.” …. Phillies manager Rob Thomson will become the first Canadian to manage a World Series game. “It’s great. I’m a proud Canadian and I love my country. I love what we stand for,” he said. “But to tell you the truth I’m just happy to be managing a team in the World Series.” … The roof will be closed for Games 1 and 2. Rain is forecast for Friday. Major League Baseball makes that decision … Barring an unexpected roster move, this will be the first World Series since 1950 without any Black players born in the United States. “It looks bad,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, one of the two active Black managers. “But there is help on the way. You can tell by the number of African-American No. 1 draft choices. The academies are producing players. So hopefully in the near future we won’t have to talk about this anymore or even be in this situation.” … Former Houston outfielder Terry Puhl, who was 10 of 19 with two doubles in the 1980 NLCS between the Astros and Phillies, will throw out the first pitch for Game 1. The Phillies won that series, 3-2, then went on to win the World Series … Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said he is expected to be ready for spring training … David Stearns is stepping away from his role as the Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations, saying he just needs a break and isn’t thinking about taking a job with any other organization. Stearns will remain in an advisory role to principal owner Mark Attanasio.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

