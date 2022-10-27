Brad Marchand jumps right back in with two goals, assist as the Bruins drub the Red Wings

The Bruins played like they didn’t need him.

The No. 1 left wing had two goals, an assist and logged a healthy 17:31 in his season debut after double hip surgery. He nearly had a hat trick on a third-period wraparound bid.

True to form, Brad Marchand did not wade back into the pool. He took a running start, tucked into a cannonball and soaked the Red Wings.

They pounded the visitors, 5-1, to take sole possession of first place in the NHL standings (7-1-0) and goal-scoring columns (34).

Leading 2-1 after two periods, the Bruins scored three times early in the third — in a span of one minute, 21 seconds — to make it a rout. Marchand’s power-play putback, Craig Smith’s first goal of the season and David Pastrnak’s one-time rocket on the power play gave the Bruins a four-goal lead.

Charlie Coyle scored the other goal for Boston, tapping the keg at 13:42 of the first.

Netminder Jeremy Swayman, making his first start since a 7-5 loss in Ottawa nine days ago, settled in nicely and stopped 28 of 29 shots.

OK, now here’s the bad news for Boston: David Krejci did not play the final 11:50 of the second period and sat out the third. He took a late hit from Michael Rasmussen and left the ice in pain. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Krejci was ailing on a night the Bruins traded a would-be center of the future, Jack Studnicka, to the Canucks for an AHL goaltender (Michael DiPietro) and a defensive prospect (Jonathan Myrenberg).

Marchand had his first point — and the Bruins had a lead — at 4:27 of the first.

After the Bruins spent several shifts in a row winning puck battles in the offensive zone, Marchand and Jake DeBrusk worked the wall until Marchand fired a sharp cross-zone pass to Derek Forbort at the point, curling his hands to keep the puck from a defensive stick. Forbort slipped it to an onrushing Coyle, who steamrolled through a pair of Wings and ripped a rolling puck upstairs past netminder Ville Husso.

Marchand sniped his first goal of the season from the left circle on the second of two consecutive power plays in the second period. He scored at 11:53, walking in, firing a snapshot, and pumping his fist.

That came after Michael Rasmussen’s second penalty of the period (cross-checking). The Detroit center’s first infraction involved Krejci, who left the ice in pain after the 6-foot-6, 211-pound pivot checked him late into the boards and followed through with a high stick.

The hit caused Krejci to double over as he made his way for the bench at 8:10 of the second. He went directly to the dressing room. He skated nine shifts for 6:53.

Krejci’s absence meant more minutes for Coyle, who took a few turns centering Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, and Pavel Zacha, who moved from wing to center.

Jeremy Swayman, making his first start since a 7-5 loss in Ottawa nine days ago, settled in nicely. He stopped the first 19 shots he saw and was flawless until Adam Erne made it 2-1 with 1:11 left in the second. On a broken play, Erne fired a turnaround from high in the zone that deflected in off Connor Clifton.

Late in the first, Forbort and Swayman bailed out the Bruins when the Red Wings had a 3 on 1. Patrice Bergeron broke his stick on a one-timer attempt high in the zone, and his slide-tackle attempt, while creative, couldn’t stop Dylan Larkin from breaking out. At the other end, Forbort blocked Larkin’s pass across the slot, and Swayman denied Dominik Kubalik off the rebound to keep the visitors scoreless.

Forbort, playing some of the best hockey of his eight-year career, also dropped Joe Veleno with a stiff check in the defensive zone.

Swayman snuffed out two more mistakes in the first. He made a point-blank blocker stop on Erne after Jakub Zboril’s turnover behind the net, and stuffed Andrew Copp’s turnaround in tight. He made 10 saves in the first.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.