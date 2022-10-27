fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Brad Marchand will make his season debut for Bruins Thursday night vs. Red Wings

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated October 27, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Brad Marchand will be back in the lineup for the Bruins for Thursday night's game against Detroit.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Bruins forward Brad Marchand will be in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Red Wings at TD Garden, coach Jim Montgomery announced after the club’s morning skate.

It will be the season debut for Marchand, who is returning from offseason surgery on both hips. The veteran winger had been ramping up his participation in recent practices, and told reporters Wednesday that pain and range of motion were no longer a concern.

At the morning skate Thursday, Marchand was on the first line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk.

