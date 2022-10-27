Brad Marchand will make his season debut for Bruins Thursday night vs. Red Wings

Bruins forward Brad Marchand will be in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Red Wings at TD Garden, coach Jim Montgomery announced after the club’s morning skate.
It will be the season debut for Marchand, who is returning from offseason surgery on both hips. The veteran winger had been ramping up his participation in recent practices, and told reporters Wednesday that pain and range of motion were no longer a concern.
At the morning skate Thursday, Marchand was on the first line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk.
This story will be updated.
