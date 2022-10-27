Brock Holt, former Red Sox utility player and fan favorite, retires

“Damn it, that was fun,” Holt said on Instagram. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do, play major league baseball. Today I hung them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates. I’m proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point, know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride.”

Holt was a ninth-round selection of the Pirates in 2009 out of Rice University. He made his major league debut in 2012 and was traded to the Red Sox in 2013.

Former Red Sox utility player Brock Holt announced his retirement via Instagram on Thursday, putting a cap on a career that spanned parts of 10 seasons, including seven with the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Holt hit .270/.340/.374 with 23 home runs and a .715 OPS during his tenure with the Red Sox. His ability to play multiple positions played a large role in the Sox’ success, mainly the 2018 season that ended in a World Series title. Holt’s highlight moment on the field likely came in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees that year. The series was tied, 1-1, as it shifted to New York. Holt hit for the cycle, going 4 for 6 with three runs scored and five RBIs in a 16-1 beatdown. It remains the only cycle in postseason history.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a night that I will remember for a long, long time,” Holt said at the time. “To be able to do it on this stage and at this stadium and in the postseason is pretty special. Like I said, it was a pretty special night for me. But a pretty special night for all of us.”

Advertisement

Though Holt is from Texas, he still is immersed in the Boston community. He was a fan favorite despite the fact that he did not have eye-popping numbers. Holt, along with his wife, Lakyn, developed a close relationship with The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Holt served as the Red Sox’ five-time captain for The Jimmy fund. When he signed with the Brewers following the 2019 season, the foundation had this to say:

“Thank you to our five-time Jimmy Fund captain, Brock Holt, for the incredible impact he has made in the hearts and lives of patients at Dana-Farber while playing for the Red Sox.”

Holt’s final two seasons were forgettable, bouncing around from the Brewers to the Nationals to the Rangers.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.