Bruins send Jack Studnicka to Vancouver in a trade that clears roster room, brings back prospects

The Bruins spent the 53rd overall pick on Studnicka in 2017, hoping he would be one of the replacements for the aging Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci . He was a quality AHLer, but totaled 1-6—7 in 38 games with the varsity over four seasons.

The Bruins traded center Jack Studnicka to the Canucks during Thursday night’s game against the Red Wings, letting the 23-year-old resurrect his young career some 3,000 miles away.

Studnicka’s only game this year was a disaster. Last Thursday against the Ducks, he took two penalties in just 8:01 of ice time.

Time will tell if the Bruins will have capable top-six centers ready when Bergeron and Krejci finally hang ’em up. In a post-trade session with reporters, general manager Don Sweeney noted his encouragement regarding prospects Cole Spicer (Minnesota-Duluth) and Matthew Poitras (OHL Guelph).

“The Providence guys are doing a fantastic job,” Sweeney added. “Then you have to try to execute a trade if you have to, to fill a gap.”

The Studnicka trade removed him from the 23-man roster with Brad Marchand returning (and, in a matter of weeks or days, Charlie McAvoy following). It also gives the Bruins assets for Studnicka, who could have been claimed by 31 other teams had the Bruins sent him to the AHL via waivers.

Sweeney said he wouldn’t have had to waive Studnicka — other teams wanted him. The Canucks, who have injuries down the middle, are likely to play him right away.

The Bruins added goaltending depth in DiPietro, a third-round pick (64th overall) in 2017 who has seen three games with the Canucks. The Bruins are now loaded with AHL goalies (Keith Kinkaid, Kyle Keyser and Brandon Bussi have played for Providence).

Myrenberg, a 19-year-old, is playing with Mora IK of the Swedish Allsvenskan league (1-2—3). Vancouver’s fifth-round pick (140th overall) in 2021 played in 15 games with Linkopings of the top-level Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22.

Sweeney said the team’s Swedish scouts, led by scouting director P.J. Axelsson, see upside in a defenseman whose growth spurt has him at 6 feet 3 inches. He is also a right shot, an organizational need.

Brad Marchand can keep a secret

Marchand didn’t want to spill this secret on Wednesday: While his recovery from double hip surgery was supposed to take until the end of November, his best-case-scenario target was actually Thursday.

Marchand hit the bull’s-eye and looked like his old self in a rout of the Red Wings at TD Garden.

“We kept it quiet because it could have changed any day, depending on how I felt,” said Marchand, who had hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips on May 27, before puck drop. “It was wearing on me a little bit the last little while, because we were getting closer to the date of playing. Anything could have gone wrong any day. It almost did yesterday. I caught a rut and it could have been really ugly.”

Marchand said he felt “great” physically after a 2-1—3 performance (17:31 TOI) in Boston’s 5-1 win. His expectations were slightly muted, given that typically he would suit up for at least two exhibition games to ramp up for the season.

“It’s about making sure I’m not a liability out there, and not getting in guys’ way if they’re rolling,” Marchand said, all but winking. “Going to have to chip a lot of pucks in, chip a lot of pucks out, stay out there for five or 10 seconds at a time and get off.”

The Bruins went 6-1-0 without Marchand, who led the Bruins in scoring last season (32-48—80). He has said of late that he hasn’t felt this good in six or seven years, free of nagging groin and hip trouble. He reported increased range of motion in his skating stride.

“It feels great to get through a game,” Marchand said afterward. “I feel great. I hope I feel like that tomorrow.”

Marchand will not play in Columbus on Friday, but the Bruins’ upcoming schedule makes it so Marchand will see regular action. They have one back-to-back (Nov. 12-13) over the next eight weeks, leading up to a Dec. 22-23 set.

Extension talks continue with David Pastrnak’s agent

Sweeney said talks continue with David Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry, on an extension for the superstar winger … To accommodate Marchand, the Bruins assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to the AHL … Pavel Zacha, who opened as the No. 3 right wing, shifted to center after Krejci departed with an undisclosed injury in the second period. Zacha could center Taylor Hall and Pastrnak in Columbus … Craig Smith scored his first goal of the season after opening the night as the No. 4 right wing. A.J. Greer was scratched … On the back end, Jakub Zboril drew in, with Reilly sitting out. Zboril struggled with the puck, committing one giveaway that nearly led to a goal … Linus Ullmark will get the start in net against the Blue Jackets … Coach Jim Montgomery tried a five-forward formation on the first power-play unit, with Marchand, Pastrnak, Krejci, Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk … Brandon Carlo (team-high 22:23) threw five hits. Connor Clifton was second with four hits, plus three blocked shots.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.