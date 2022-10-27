Bruins trade Jack Studnicka to Vancouver for pair of prospects

The Bruins traded center Jack Studnicka to the Canucks during Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the Red Wings, letting the 23-year-old resurrect his young career some 3,000 miles away.
Studnicka was dealt for AHL goaltender Michael DiPietro and defensive prospect Jonathan Myrenberg. The move clears a roster spot with Brad Marchand returning — and, in a matter of weeks or days, Charlie McAvoy following him. It also gives the Bruins assets for Studnicka, who could have been claimed by 31 other teams had he been sent to the AHL via waivers.
General manager Don Sweeney was set to address the media postgame.
The Bruins spent the 53rd overall pick on Studnicka in 2017, hoping he would be one of the replacements for the aging Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. He was a quality AHLer, but totaled a goal and six assists in 38 games with the varsity over four seasons.
Studnicka’s only game this year was a disaster. Last Thursday against the Ducks, he took two penalties in just 8:01 of ice time.
The Bruins added goaltending depth in DiPietro, a third-round pick (64th overall) in 2017 who has seen three games with the Canucks.
Myrenberg, a 19-year-old, is playing with Mora IK of the Swedish Allsvenskan league (1-2—3). Vancouver’s fifth-round pick (140th overall) in 2021 played in 15 games with Linkopings of the top-level Swedish Hockey League in 2021-22.
