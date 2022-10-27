Bruins trade Jack Studnicka to Vancouver for pair of prospects

The Bruins traded center Jack Studnicka to the Canucks during Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the Red Wings, letting the 23-year-old resurrect his young career some 3,000 miles away.

Studnicka was dealt for AHL goaltender Michael DiPietro and defensive prospect Jonathan Myrenberg. The move clears a roster spot with Brad Marchand returning — and, in a matter of weeks or days, Charlie McAvoy following him. It also gives the Bruins assets for Studnicka, who could have been claimed by 31 other teams had he been sent to the AHL via waivers.

General manager Don Sweeney was set to address the media postgame.