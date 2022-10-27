fb-pixel Skip to main content
Dan Snyder still hasn’t interviewed for NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press,Updated October 27, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Dan Snyder might be the last person interviewed for the investigation into allegations against him.Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Former US Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year.

“I anticipate at some point that it’ll be scheduled and she’ll meet with him and ask him questions and he’ll answer them,” Commanders legal counsel John Brownlee said on the AP Pro Football Podcast.

Brownlee indicated Snyder likely would be the last person White would interview for the investigation. The league declined to comment Thursday.


