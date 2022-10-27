EMass girls’ volleyball: Netting her 1,000th career assist, Dartmouth’s Lauren Augusto headlines Players of the Week

Lauren Augusto, Dartmouth — The senior passed the 1,000 assist mark in a nonleague loss to Duxbury, but had 129 total in a three-win week for the Indians.

Abby Farrell, Reading — The 6-foot-2-inch senior middle hitter secured her 500th kill in a 3-1 Middlesex win over Belmont, and added to her total, picking up 59 kills, 17 blocks and 6 aces over three victories to push the Rockets to 10-8.

Elsa Richards, Essex Tech — The junior setter helped the Hawks clinch the Commonwealth Lower title and accumulated 54 assists, 9 aces, 5 kills, and 2 aces in a 2-1 week.