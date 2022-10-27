fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ volleyball: Netting her 1,000th career assist, Dartmouth’s Lauren Augusto headlines Players of the Week

By Sarah Barber Globe Correspondent,Updated October 27, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Dartmouth's Lauren Augusto recorded her 1,000th career assist to headline Players of the WeekCourtesy Dartmouth High School

Lauren Augusto, Dartmouth — The senior passed the 1,000 assist mark in a nonleague loss to Duxbury, but had 129 total in a three-win week for the Indians.

Abby Farrell, Reading — The 6-foot-2-inch senior middle hitter secured her 500th kill in a 3-1 Middlesex win over Belmont, and added to her total, picking up 59 kills, 17 blocks and 6 aces over three victories to push the Rockets to 10-8.

Elsa Richards, Essex Tech — The junior setter helped the Hawks clinch the Commonwealth Lower title and accumulated 54 assists, 9 aces, 5 kills, and 2 aces in a 2-1 week.

Hannah Storm, Joseph Case — The junior has been pivotal for the Cardinals (19-1) all season and helped the team close out their final week with 38 kills over three matches.

Sadie Wellbeloved, Barnstable — The senior collected 117 assists to help the Red Hawks power through a challenging week facing Dennis-Yarmouth (52 assists), Needham (44) and Dartmouth (21).


