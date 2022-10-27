In the final week before MIAA football playoffs, here are the games to watch and predictions

Entering play Thursday night, the top seeds in the power rankings are: Franklin (D1), Milford (D2), Milton (D3), Duxbury (D4), Hudson (D5), Stoneham (D6), West Boylston (D7), Lowell Catholic (D8).

Heading into the final week of the regular season, high school football teams are jockeying for position in the power rankings ahead of the playoffs. The cutoff for seeding is Sunday, which is a ‘working’ day for the MIAA to make any needed corrections on scores/records. The eight divisional statewide brackets will be released Monday at 10 a.m., with dates, times, and sites scheduled to finalized within 24 hours.

Advertisement

With 16 teams qualifying in each division, several teams have a chance to play their way in with a good result this weekend, including Bridgewater-Raynham (D2), Natick (D2), Newburyport (D4), Falmouth (D4), and Blue Hills (D7) among others. Defending Division 5 Super Bowl champion Swampscott is currently ranked 16th and is in danger of not qualifying.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

There is a three-win minimum required to qualify for the tournament and a seven-game minimum required, although teams can appeal if they were unable to schedule seven games.

Week 8 primer

Milford at Franklin: Yet another premier matchup in the deep Hockomock Kelley-Rex division, with the Panthers (5-1, 3-0) hosting the Scarlet Hawks (6-1, 2-1) in a final tune-up before the playoffs. Pick: MILFORD.

Everett at Lynn Classical: Both teams are undefeated against Greater Boston League competition with Everett (6-1, 5-0) looking to continue its supremacy. Classy (5-1, 4-0) needs a good result to ensure a berth in the Division 1 state tournament. Pick: EVERETT.

Plymouth South at Scituate: Junior running back Casious Johnson is having another huge year for the undefeated Panthers (7-0, 4-0), who can clinch a Patriot Fisher League title with a win at Scituate (3-3, 3-1). Pick: PLYMOUTH SOUTH.

Holliston at Hopkinton: Scoring a vital win at Westwood (5-2, 2-1), moved Hopkinton (6-1, 3-0) into a tie atop the Tri-Valley League Large with (Holliston (6-1, 3-0), which is currently ranked third in the D4 power rankings. Pick: HOLLISTON.

Advertisement

Latin Academy at Brighton: The Dragons (6-1, 2-0) look to uphold their status as Boston City League champions by stopping the prolific Bengals (5-1, 2-0), who are averaging 40.7 points per game with senior quarterback Sahmir Morales leading the way. Pick: BRIGHTON.

Sandwich at Falmouth: The only undefeated teams in the Cape & Islands League battle for the conference crown. Sandwich (5-2, 4-0) hopes to go out a winner before moving to the South Shore League next year, and Falmouth (5-1, 4-0) looks to spoil those plans. Pick: FALMOUTH.

Milton at Natick: While the Redhawks (3-4, 2-1) have struggled at times this season, they’ve been impressive in consecutive wins and typically give Milton (6-0, 3-0) a good battle in this Bay State Conference crossover rivalry. Pick: MILTON.

King Philip at North Attleborough: Fresh off a 3-0 win at Taunton to secure their first league win, the Rocketeers (4-2, 1-2) get to take on perennial Super Bowl contender King Philip (6-0, 3-0) in another tough Hockomock matchup. Pick: KING PHILIP.

Milton Academy at St. Sebastian’s: This is a potential letdown spot for the Arrows (5-0) after they topped Lawrence Academy in a battle of unbeaten ISL teams. As the two-time defending league champions, the Mustangs (3-2) can’t be overlooked. Pick: MILTON ACADEMY.

Xaverian at Catholic Memorial: Two weeks after being pushed into the fourth quarter by St. John’s Prep, Catholic Memorial (6-0, 3-0) will look to clinch a Catholic Conference title by holding serve against the Hawks (6-1, 3-0). Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

Advertisement

Thursday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

COMMONWEALTH — Whittier at Shawsheen, 6; KIPP at Greater Lowell, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Lynn English at Medford, 6.

MIDDLESEX — Burlington at Stoneham, 6:30.

NORTHEASTERN — Saugus at Winthrop, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Norwell at Abington, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Medfield at Ashland, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Wareham at Monomoy, 6.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Needham at Framingham, 5:30; Newton North at Walpole, 5:45; Milton at Natick, 6; Weymouth at Brookline, 7.

BOSTON CITY — Latin Academy at Brighton, 6:30.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Sandwich at Falmouth, 6:30.

CAPE ANN — Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30; Triton at Lynnfield, 6:30.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — St. Mary’s at Archbishop Williams, 6; Arlington Catholic at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30; Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick, 7.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — BC High at Malden Catholic, 6; St. John’s Prep at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Lynn Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Cambridge at Boston Latin, 6; Concord-Carlisle at Acton-Boxborough, 6:30; Newton South at Bedford, 7; Waltham at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7; Wayland at Westford, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Chelsea at Somerville, 6; Everett at Lynn Classical, 6; Revere at Malden, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Foxborough at Oliver Ames, 7; King Philip at North Attleborough, 7; Milford at Franklin, 7; Stoughton at Mansfield, 7; Taunton at Attleboro, 7:30.

Advertisement

MAYFLOWER — Southeastern at South Shore Voc-Tech, 6; Bristol-Plymouth at West Bridgewater, 6:30; Upper Cape at Diman, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Andover at Tewksbury, 7; Billerica at Haverhill, 7; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 7; Lowell at Dracut, 7; North Andover at Methuen, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Belmont at Woburn, 6; Wilmington at Wakefield, 6; Lexington at Reading, 7; Melrose at Watertown, 7; Winchester at Arlington, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Marblehead at Danvers, 6:30; Swampscott at Masconomet, 6:30; Salem at Peabody, 7.

PATRIOT — Duxbury at Whitman-Hanson, 7; Hingham at Silver Lake, 7; North Quincy at Hanover, 7; Plymouth North at Marshfield, 7; Plymouth South at Scituate, 7; Quincy at Pembroke, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Dighton-Rehoboth at Greater New Bedford, 6:30; Seekonk at Joseph Case, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Fairhaven, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — East Bridgewater at Cohasset, 6; Randolph at Mashpee, 6.

TRI-VALLEY — Dedham at Medway, 6; Bellingham at Millis, 7; Dover-Sherborn at Norton, 7; Holliston at Hopkinton, 7; Westwood at Norwood, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Carver at Nauset, 6; O’Bryant at Minuteman, 6; Roxbury Prep at TechBoston, 6; South Boston at Cathedral, 6; Dennis-Yarmouth at Old Rochester, 6:30; Holbrook/Avon at Bourne, 6:30; Tri-County at Sharon, 6:30; Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale at Bay Path, 7; Blue Hills at Canton, 7; English High at Weston, 7; Middleborough at Bridgewater-Raynham, 7; Nashoba Valley Tech at Old Colony, 7.

NEPSAC

ISL — Milton Academy at St. Sebastian’s, 7.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Abby Kelley Foster at Monty Tech, 7; Blackstone Valley at Assabet, 7.

Advertisement

MID-WACH — Marlborough at Westborough, 6:30; Clinton at Maynard/AMSA, 7; Groton-Dunstable at Hudson, 7; Leominster at Shrewsbury, 7; Littleton at West Boylston, 7; Murdock at Ayer Shirley, 7; Oakmont at North Middlesex, 7; Wachusett at Algonquin, 7.

SWCL — Southbridge at David Prouty, 6:30; Bartlett at Quaboag, 7; Oxford at Leicester, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Fitchburg at Doherty, 6; Grafton at Shepherd Hill, 7; Nashoba at Tantasqua, 7; Nipmuc at Millbury, 7; Northbridge at St. Bernard’s, 7; Worcester South at Auburn, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Holyoke at Chicopee Comprehensive, 7; Longmeadow at Westfield, 7; Springfield Central at Minnechaug, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Athol at Franklin County Tech, 7; Belchertown at Lee, 7; Greenfield at Ware, 7; Palmer at Mahar, 7.

SUBURBAN — Ludlow at Pittsfield, 6; Agawam at Northampton, 7; Amherst-Pelham at East Longmeadow, 7; Chicopee at Putnam, 7; Taconic at South Hadley, 7; Wahconah at West Springfield, 7.

TRI-COUNTY — Drury at Monument Mtn., 6; McCann Tech at Smith Vocational, 6.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Braintree at Wellesley, 10a.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Nantucket at Martha’s Vineyard, 3.

CAPE ANN — North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham, 1.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, 1.

MAYFLOWER — Cape Cod Tech at Atlantis, 1.

NONLEAGUE — Gloucester at Northeast, 10:30a; Barnstable at Central Catholic, 12; Hull at St. John Paul II, 12.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Berkshire at Portsmouth Abbey, 2; New Hampton at Austin Prep, 2.

ISL — Belmont Hill at BB&N, 12; Tabor at Lawrence Academy, 1; Thayer at Governor’s Academy, 1; Groton at Roxbury Latin, 3; Nobles at St. Mark’s, 3:30; Brooks at St. George’s, 4; Middlesex at Rivers, 6.

NONLEAGUE — Dexter Southfield at Greenwich (Conn.), 1; Hamden Hall Country Day at Pingree, 5.

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Tyngsborough at Lunenburg, 2; Gardner at Narragansett, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Keefe Tech at Burncoat, 11a; St. Paul at Worcester Tech, 12; Uxbridge at Sutton, 1; Quabbin at Worcester North, 2.

WESTERN MASS.

INTERCOUNTY — Commerce at Hoosac Valley, 1; Frontier at Easthampton, 6.