Girls’ volleyball: In their first time together on the court, the Sisters Bettencourt cherish making special memories at Peabody

Senior outside hitter Izzy Bettencourt and her younger sisters — Abby , a junior setter, and Lizzy , a freshman outside hitter — have been involved in sports since they were young, but now play volleyball, basketball and softball.

Whether it’s on the court or the field, the Bettencourt sisters have made many memories together. But for the first time, all three play on the same team at Peabody High.

“I’ve been waiting for this since freshman year,” Izzy said. “We’re going to play all three sports and it’s all really exciting.”

They are probably three of the most intelligent, hard-working athletes I’ve ever coached.

Lisa Keene, the varsity volleyball coach since 2004, first coached Izzy in third grade, and had Abby and Lizzy in her physical education class at the middle school level.

Advertisement

“It’s a dream,” Keene said of the opportunity to coach the trio together.

“They are probably three of the most intelligent, hard-working athletes I’ve ever coached. What makes them so successful is they challenge each other.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Peabody girls' volleyball coach Lisa Keene (right), fixing the ponytail of freshman outside hitter Lizzy Bettencourt, called the sisters "probably three of the most intelligent, hard-working athletes I’ve ever coached." Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Although they haven’t been able to participate together in organized sports before, Abby said it feels like they’ve played on the same team their entire lives.

“We know what the other one is thinking before we even say it because we’re together all the time,” said Izzy. “There’s no one I’d rather be with all the time.”

Last spring, Abby was the Northeastern Conference Softball Player of the Year as Peabody’s ace, with Izzy the starting catcher.

“Softball is a lot like, I do my job and she does hers,” Abby explained, “but in volleyball we rely on each other a lot more because they have to make a good pass in order for me to be able to set in order for the other one to get the kill.”

Senior outside hitter Izzy Bettencourt (left) has relished the opportunity to be able to play for the first time with her younger sisters, Abby and Lizzy, in any sport. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As the end of the regular season nears, the Bettencourts have already shared pivotal moments and personal milestones during the Tanners’ dazzling 17-3 run. Izzy recorded her 500th career kill in a three-set sweep of Danvers on Oct. 19. Six days later, Abby notched her 1,000th assist in a four-set victory over Haverhill, 3-1.

Advertisement

“It was just so special being able to share it with [my sisters],” Izzy said. “I had no idea it was happening, so walking out and seeing everyone standing there, it was really awesome the three of us got to celebrate together.”

When Abby Bettencourt recorded her 1,000th career assist on Oct. 25, it was a milestone made all the more special when her sister, Lizzy, finished it with a kill. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In the case of Abby’s achievement, it was made all the more special since Lizzy was on the receiving end of her set.

“I was counting [the assists] because I had known beforehand,” Lizzy said, “and when she was one away I was like ‘I need to get this one.’”

Their father, Mark Bettencourt, has been the Peabody baseball coach since 2005 and football coach since 2012. Although his busy schedule restricts him to only home games, Mark Bettencourt couldn’t resist becoming nostalgic watching his daughters on the court at the same time.

“As you’re watching them play, you flashback to when you were watching them play in the backyard or on the beach during the summer and thinking about how they got better,” he said. “It makes you feel good that you’re doing the right thing with the kids.”

Senior defensive specialist Michaela Alperen was in third grade with Izzy at West Elementary School, and the two have been playing softball together since fourth grade.

Advertisement

They were honored along with Peabody’s other seniors before Thursday’s three-set sweep of Winthrop.

“Peabody has been my life forever,” Izzy said. “When I got the opportunity to come and be with the volleyball team in third grade, I thought it was the coolest thing ever. Seeing all of those girls graduate through the years, it’s crazy to me that it’s finally my turn.”

“It’s very sad because next year we are going our separate ways and it’s going to be different,” Alperen said. “But I’ve been so proud and it’s been really fun to play on the court with [the Bettencourt sisters].”

Peabody freshman outside hitter Lizzy Bettencourt (left) said she was thrilled to be able to finish off the 1,000th career assist of her sister, Abby, a junior setter, during a four-set victory over Beverly on Oct. 25. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

While her father has become increasingly more emotional as Izzy’s athletic career at Peabody nears its close, Lizzy said she was looking forward to making the most of their playing time together.

“I can’t wait to just keep making memories,” Lizzy said. “Now that all three of us are together, I feel we’ve never been as close as we are. These are times we will remember forever.”

Service points

▪ The MIAA cutoff for regular-season play is Friday, with seedings for Divisions 1-5 scheduled to be released Monday at 1 p.m. Expect preliminary-round matches to start on Wednesday, with the tournament concluding with the state finals Nov. 18-19 at Worcester State.

Here are five unheralded teams to follow in the postseason.

Division I — Methuen (18-2) finished strong with a 3-2 win against Andover. Senior outside hitter Samantha Driend has been a force.

Advertisement

Division 2 — Dartmouth (16-3) just beat Barnstable for the first time in program history.

Division 3 — At 16-3, Cardinal Spellman has won six straight and is eighth in D3 Power Rankings.

Division 4 — Weston (10-8) has faced the iron in the Dual County League: Newton South, Lincoln-Sudbury, Acton-Boxborough, and Concord-Carlisle. Will that pay off in the tournament?

Division 5 – South Shore Voc-Tech (16-3) will follow the lead of senior captains Gemma Geisler and Zoe Bradshaw, and junior Hannah Nota, as keys to their success.

▪ Wednesday’s 3-0 sweep marked the first time a Tom Turco-coached Barnstable squad lost to Dartmouth since his hire in 1988.

But the fourth-ranked Red Hawks (15-2) have their focus firmly set on the postseason. The only other defeat came to D2 power Westborough (16-0).

Senior captain Lindsay Jones explained the team’s mind-set ahead of the MIAA Division 1 tournament:

“Every season we practice hard and fight hard, but this season the team has a different feel of fight on the court,” Jones said. “It feels like we’re trying to prove something every game.”

▪ The Boston City League championship match is Friday at Madison Park (4 p.m.). Thursday’s semifinal games: Snowden (14-3) at New Mission (17-3) and Latin Academy (7-10) at O’Bryant (12-4).

Correspondent Sarah Barber contributed to this story.

Tyler Foy can be reached at tyler.foy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tyler__Foy.