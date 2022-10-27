Harvard, Quinnipiac to join BU and Holy Cross for women’s hockey doubleheader at Fenway Park

“ECAC Hockey is thrilled that Harvard and Quinnipiac, two of the premier programs in ECAC Hockey and NCAA collegiate ice hockey, shall showcase their talent and skills as part of Frozen Fenway 2023,” said ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell. “We are especially excited for the student-athletes, coaches and staff to participate in such a unique and memorable event.”

The second matchup for the women’s college hockey doubleheader at Fenway Park was announced Thursday, with ECAC foes Harvard and Quinnipiac playing on Friday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. That will be followed by the previously announced Hockey East matchup between Boston University and Holy Cross at 6:30.

The women’s games will be followed on Saturday, Jan. 7, by the previously announced men’s doubleheader featuring Northeastern vs. UConn and UMass vs. Boston College.

Tickets for the Jan. 6 doubleheader are on sale now at redsox.com/frozenfenway.

“We are thrilled to invite more schools from New England to play at Frozen Fenway,” said Brett Miller, director of special events at Fenway Sports Management. “Opening this historic ballpark up to new fan bases and making Frozen Fenway a regional celebration is something we’re looking forward to as we kick off the new year, and these matchups are sure to deliver an action-packed experience for fans in the stands.”

Fenway Park also will host the NHL’s Winter Classic Jan. 2.

