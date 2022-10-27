Mac Jones will start vs. Jets on Sunday, Bill Belichick says

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the New York Jets, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Thursday.

Jones started Monday night against the Bears, but was benched in the second quarter in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe.

Jones struggled in his return to play from a high ankle sprain. He completed just 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and had one interception.

The Patriots will face their division rivals in East Rutherford, N.J., at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Jets enter the game 5-2, but the Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.