patriots

Mac Jones will start vs. Jets on Sunday, Bill Belichick says

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated October 27, 2022, 1 hour ago
Mac Jones (left) had a heavy workload at practice Wednesday.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will start Sunday against the New York Jets, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Thursday.

“Took a full workload yesterday,” Belichick told reporters.

Jones started Monday night against the Bears, but was benched in the second quarter in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe.

Jones struggled in his return to play from a high ankle sprain. He completed just 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards and had one interception.

The Patriots will face their division rivals in East Rutherford, N.J., at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Jets enter the game 5-2, but the Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite.

