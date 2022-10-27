MIAA baseball committee wants to keep Super 8 conversation in play

Keith Brouillard, the MIAA’s baseball liaison, said the association had received a letter from the office of civil rights concerning the Super 8, and equity. He did not know the details, which have not been made public, but it prompted committee members to state their desire to read the contents.

In 2021, following a recommendation by the association’s Blue Ribbon committee, the tournament management committee voted, 12-2, to drop the Super 8s.

The Division 1A (Super 8) tournaments for hockey and baseball have been put on pause by the MIAA, until at least the 2025-26 school year. But the tournament remains a topic of much conversation, including at Thursday morning’s baseball committee meeting in Franklin (held in person, and virtually).

“We would love to restart this conversation using the power rankings,” said Oxford baseball coach Justin Richards, the coaches’ representative on the committee.

“Whether it means double- or single elimination, our coaches association would very much like to do something. We want to have that conversation in the near future, if possible.”

Had there been a Super 8 last spring, Richards noted that based on the power rankings, schools from three of the five divisions in baseball’s alignment would have been represented.

“I’m not forgetting about the Super 8, I’m going to bring it up every chance I get,” said Haverhill AD Tom O’Brien, who was re-elected as committee chair. “It would have enhanced last year’s tournament and not been detrimental to it at all.”

The Super 8 baseball tournament, held over six seasons from 2014-19, produced five different champions — including four public schools: Braintree (twice), Newton North, St. John’s Shrewsbury, Franklin and North Andover.

▪ If the baseball committee gets its way, the state finals could have a new, centralized location next spring: Polar Park, home of the WooSox, the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

Brouillard said that there’s been dialogue with officials in Worcester and that he’s “hopeful” of the finals landing at Polar Park. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, June 17.

Catholic Memorial AD Craig Najarian noted that high school football and ice hockey games have taken place at Fenway Park, so why not baseball?

“They’ll keep it in mind,” Brouillard said he was told.

▪ Baseball has not been immune from a shortage of officials.

Umpires’ rep Joe Cacciatore said that many umpires would rather work Little League than high school games, citing similar pay and less chastising from fans, coaches and players.

“Pay would help a little bit, but it’s not going to solve the problem,” Cacciatore said.

Another issue, Cacciatore noted, is that when high school games begin at 4:30 or 5 p.m., it prevents umpires from being able to work doubleheaders. If a game starts earlier in the afternoon, an umpire would still be able to go work another game, possibly in another town, that starts around 7 p.m. under the lights.

▪ The MIAA will be using a new baseball this spring: with Wilson replacing Spaulding.