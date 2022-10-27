NFL trade deadline: Tracking rumors and news | Live updates

The 3-4 Patriots are last in the AFC East. Might they make a move before the deadline?

Teams have until Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. to try to cut bait on underperforming players or stock up for a playoff push.

We’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumors leading up to Tuesday. Follow along below.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Patriots getting calls on Wynn, Bourne

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday that New England had received inquiries on OL Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Wynn, who has struggled mightily after switching sides on the line, is in the final year of a rookie contract.

Why change could be coming for the Patriots’ roster

New England’s roster may undergo a couple of changes in the coming days. One possibility: Offloading one of the wide receivers.

Now that rookie Tyquan Thornton is back from a collarbone injury, the Patriots could part ways with Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne, both of whom have garnered interest in recent weeks. Agholor is set to become a free agent this offseason, so the Patriots might as well try to get something in return if they plan to move on from him anyway.

Bourne, meanwhile, is under contract through 2023, with a salary-cap number of $6.9 million next season. — Nicole Yang

Chiefs reportedly trade for Giants’ Kadarius Toney

Multiple reports say the Chiefs are dealing for Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Kansas City will send a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-rounder to New York in exchange for the 2021 first-round pick out of Florida.

Toney has just three targets this season, as he has been dealing with injuries. — Katie McInerney

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Undefeated Eagles acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn from Bears

The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return.

Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team and have one of the NFL’s best defenses. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18½ sacks last year in a resurgent season. — Associated Press

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Jets trade for Jaguars’ James Robinson after rookie Breece Hall goes down

James Robinson has officially joined the New York Jets backfield as the replacement for injured rookie standout Breece Hall.

The Jets and Jaguars announced the trade for the running back Tuesday with New York sending Jacksonville a conditional late-round draft pick.

The pick is a sixth-rounder that can become a fifth-rounder, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the specific terms were not announced by the teams.

Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, passed his physical Tuesday — making the deal official.

The Jets moved quickly to replace Hall, who tore the ACL in his left knee in New York’s 16-9 win at Denver on Sunday. Hall was placed on season-ending injured reserve, as was offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was also injured in the game against the Broncos.

Robinson has 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns this season to go along with nine catches for 46 yards and a score. He totaled 1,837 yards rushing, 566 yards receiving and 18 total TDs in his first two years with Jacksonville. He topped 1,000 yards on the ground as a rookie after being undrafted out of Illinois State. — Associated Press

Cowboys deal picks to Raiders for DT Hankins

The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday.

Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago in his third season with the Raiders, with one start in the five games he has played.

The 30-year-old Hankins was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2013. He didn’t get a second contract there, spending 2017 with Indianapolis before joining the Raiders.

The Cowboys lead the NFL with 29 sacks and had a season-high five takeaways in last week’s 24-6 victory over Detroit, pushing that total to 12.

The closest thing to a weakness for the Dallas defense has been against the run. The Cowboys are ranked sixth overall, but 20th in run defense.

Hankins has 366 total tackles with 36 tackles for loss over 10 seasons. — Associated Press

Last week

ICYMI: McCaffrey to 49ers, Anderson to AZ

The San Francisco 49ers traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20.

In return, the Panthers received picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024.

The Arizona Cardinals added disgruntled Carolina receiver Robbie Anderson on Oct. 17.

The Panthers received a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.