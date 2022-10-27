Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says he doesn’t expect to play Sunday against Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo.

Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ 23-21 loss at Washington last weekend. Lazard said he could feel immediately that the injury could be troublesome.

“A pop, a crack — snap, crackle, pop,” Lazard said. “Three Rice Krispies men showed up, too. Not the good kind. All three of them.”