Reports: Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury

Cincinnati wideout Ja’Marr Chase has an injured hip that is expected to keep him out 4-6 weeks, according to multiple reports Thursday.
The Bengals listed Chase, whose 47 catches, 605 receiving yards, and six touchdowns are all top six in the NFL, on the injury report with a hip issue after he didn’t practice Thursday. ESPN reported he saw a specialist about the injury Wednesday, and has played through it the past two weeks.
Chase still had eight catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns in a victory over Atlanta, but limped off the field late in the first half. He did return after halftime and play the remainder of the game.
Here's the injury to Ja'Marr Chasepic.twitter.com/8IDDCIUIrH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022
The second-year player from LSU declined comment when asked about his hip following the victory.
If the Bengals place Chase on injured reserve, he would miss at least the next four weeks. That would leave him unavailable until at least a Dec. 4 AFC Championship rematch with Kansas City.
The Bengals visit Foxborough and the Patriots on Christmas Eve.