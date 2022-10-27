Reports: Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury

Cincinnati wideout Ja’Marr Chase has an injured hip that is expected to keep him out 4-6 weeks, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The Bengals listed Chase, whose 47 catches, 605 receiving yards, and six touchdowns are all top six in the NFL, on the injury report with a hip issue after he didn’t practice Thursday. ESPN reported he saw a specialist about the injury Wednesday, and has played through it the past two weeks.

Chase still had eight catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns in a victory over Atlanta, but limped off the field late in the first half. He did return after halftime and play the remainder of the game.