Sparked by a solid defensive effort, Shawsheen routs Whittier to remain unbeaten (8-0)

With a strong-armed approach, the Rams lived in Whittier’s backfield, exploding off the line and utilizing airtight coverage to smother opposing receivers and never let the opposition off the mat, a testament to their grapplers’ superior conditioning, strength and toughness.

The Rams’ defense, which boasts of eight wrestlers among its 11 starters, was relentless in its pursuit of the quarterback and helped Shawsheen (8-0) finish its first undefeated regular season since 2017 by recording four interceptions and a forced fumble.

In homage to its roots as a technical school, Shawsheen incorporated a motto of “Pressure bursts the pipe” in its 41-16 victory over Whittier in a Commonwealth matchup in Billerica.

Shawsheen football coach Al Costabile and the late legendary wrestling coach Mark Donovan envisioned and spearheaded the collaboration between the two sports, working together for more than 25 years with more than 20 members of the football team also competing on the mat.

“Al was one of the few guys who saw the correlation between the two sports,” said Brian Tildsley, Shawsheen’s defensive coordinator and wrestling coach.

Offensively, junior Caleb Caceres bulldozed his way to 89 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.

“Caleb had a monster game,” Costabile said. “Caleb has great speed, great balance, and he doesn’t go down on the first hit. Caleb is really hard to bring down, I think that’s his wrestling background, being a great wrestler. With very deceptive speed, he doesn’t get caught from behind.”

Caceres also hauled in four catches for 42 yards and a score, juking out the Wildcats’ defense on a 21-yard pitch-and-catch from sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley for a touchdown.

“I swung, beat them to the outside and I saw everyone at an angle [run] towards me,” Caceres said. “I made the cut and Austin [Malandian] took on two guys for me, so I was able to make it in.”

In control of a 21-16 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Shawsheen’s defense forced a turnover-on-downs. A pair of wrestlers, freshman linebacker James Tildsley and junior defensive back Anthony Canadas, helped seal the victory when Tildsley forced a fumble and followed it up with an interception.

“I thought the team played great in the fourth quarter,” said Costabile. “We played championship-type football.”

KIPP Academy 24, Greater Lowell 7 — Juan Setalsingh was a one-man gang for KIPP (4-4) after he completed 15 of 24 passes for 224 yards and touchdowns of 10, 15 and 37 yards to go along with a 74-yard interception return for a score in the Commonwealth win.

“We wanted to come into this game and solidify a home game for the playoffs. Our guys responded well,” said KIPP coach Jim Rabbitt.”[Greater Lowell] had 70-80 guys on the sideline and our guys responded to their toughness with toughness of our own.

“It was a game for us to prove we belong in the playoffs and deserve a high seed, and I’m proud of how we did that against a tough team.”

Ashland 23, Medfield 13 — Patrick Dwinells ran for touchdowns of 50 and 11 yards, and passed another to Tyler Pine as the Clockers (4-4) broke a three-game losing streak with a Tri-Valley win.

“I’m super proud of our ability to come together,” said Ashland coach Andrew MacKay. “Losing in high school is never fun, but these kids hung in there and I’m really proud of our team.”

Lynn English 8, Medford 0 — Senior Jarvin Simon ran in a score in the second quarter and it stood as the winner for the Bulldogs (4-4) in the Greater Boston League victory. Lynn English has allowed one touchdown in its last four games, all GBL matchups, earning shutouts in the other three.

Monomoy 48, Wareham 18 — Dillon Chapman rushed for a pair of touchdowns and scored a third TD on a pick-six to lead the Sharks (5-3) to the nonconference win. Quinn Connors hauled in a pair of scoring catches from Jake Vagenas, who added a rushing score.

Norwell 32, Abington 15 — Derek Fitzgerald scored on short touchdown runs of 4, 6, and 2 yards to lead the Clippers (2-6) to the South Shore win. Ryan Luccarelli responded to Abington’s only score of the second half by returning the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to wrest the lead away.

Stoneham 50, Burlington 0 — Senior Colin Farren got off to a hot start with rushing TDs of 20 and 30 yards in the first quarter, and classmate Jason Nutting picked up scoring with second- and third-quarter scores as the Spartans (7-1) ran away with a Middlesex Freedom win.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.