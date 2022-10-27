Starting from scratch was no problem for Stonehill in women’s hockey

Watchorn found players, especially in Massachusetts rinks, who hadn’t caught the eye of other Division 1 programs but should have. Those schools’ losses were Watchorn’s gains.

Most talented players know where they are playing in college by the end of their junior year in high school. Recruiting for a fall 2022 start, Watchorn would be looking at seniors who hadn’t yet committed. She could have been disappointed with what was remaining. It was the exact opposite.

When Tara Watchorn hit the recruiting trail last year as the first head coach of Stonehill’s new Division 1 women’s hockey team, she was amazed at the talent waiting for her.

Advertisement

“I felt it was a unique opportunity with recruiting coming out of the pandemic,” she said. “There were a lot of great players still out there and we were able to find some from Massachusetts. They’ve been great so far.”

“Great” is not hyperbole. Most first-year Division 1 programs are happy if they get a handful of victories all season. The Skyhawks are already 4-3-1, with a perfect 4-0 record in New England Women’s Hockey Alliance play.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Watchorn credits the talent that was available to Stonehill to the immense growth of the sport of women’s hockey, something she has seen first-hand from her playing and coaching days with Boston University and the Canadian national team.

“Being able to come into the game somewhat late when it comes to this recruiting class and to be able to find great players that were still out there proves that the depth of the game has grown so much,” said Watchorn. “A school like us now can build from scratch and be competitive pretty quick.”

Alexis Petford is tied for the team scoring lead with five goals and two assists, and earned NEWHA’s Rookie of the Week honor Monday after scoring the tying goal in a 2-2 tie with Brown. Another freshman, Lily Barrett, is alongside Petford, with a goal and six assists.

Advertisement

Stonehill’s newcomers have a strong connection to Austin Prep’s undefeated MIAA championship team from last year, with Kathryn Karo, Maeve Carey, and Lauryn Hanafin all choosing to play their college hockey with the Skyhawks.

Though Stonehill’s roster is predominantly freshmen, Watchorn and her staff did make moves in the busy college transfer portal, adding players from Union and Mercyhurst. One of them is Methuen’s Josie Mendeszoon, a 5-foot-11-inch two-way player who played for Methuen/Tewksbury’s co-op before spending the rest of her high school career at Minnesota’s Shattuck-St. Mary’s. She started her college career at Union before moving to Stonehill, and has played in all eight games thus far.

The opportunity to start a program from scratch was a major point Stonehill used on the recruiting trail; it was a point that convinced Watchorn herself during her own process. She joined BU’s team in just its fourth season of D1 play and became one of the Terriers’ first bona fide superstars. Her blue line play propelled the Terriers to their first two Hockey East titles and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Watchorn went on to play on several Canadian national teams, winning an Olympic gold medal in 2014.

“What’s really cool about this opportunity is that you have a chance to be a part of building something special, and I think that’s very appealing to a certain population of girls,” said Watchorn. “You get to come here and have a chance to be a go-to player.

Advertisement

“It’s something that I’m passionate about, because when I went to BU, it was only three years into the history of the program. It was something that really drew me in as a player, to get to be a part of creating tradition and success somewhere.”

NU’s Murphy gets the call

On Tuesday, USA Hockey announced its roster for November’s Rivalry Series against Canada, and it includes only one current local college player. Northeastern’s Maureen Murphy will be making her US national team debut.

The graduate student played for the US during this summer’s Collegiate Series, and was on the gold-medal winning U-18 national team in 2017. Murphy is currently the Huskies’ leading scorer, with 12 points off two goals and 10 assists.

Three former NU players also made the US roster: Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hayley Scamurra, and recent graduate Aerin Frankel.

Boston College alumnae Alex Carpenter and Megan Keller return as national team veterans, while 2022 Harvard grad Becca Gilmore makes her first senior US team.

Key matchups

Northeastern will play a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday against Providence, the team it defeated in a hard-fought 2021 Hockey East title game. Both teams are nationally ranked, with the Huskies falling to sixth after a surprising loss at Maine, and the Friars staying steady at 13th.

Another hot ticket this weekend: Harvard hosts Frozen Four participant Yale Friday in what could be one of the best games in early ECAC action.

Advertisement

Fenway games set

The second matchup of the women’s doubleheader at Fenway Park was announced Thursday, with ECAC foes Harvard and Quinnipiac playing on Friday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. That will be followed by the previously announced Hockey East matchup between Boston University and Holy Cross at 6:30 p.m.





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.