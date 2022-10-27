With four-year starters Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown at the point, unbeaten Andover has a read (option) on unparalleled success

“[My dad] thought it was going to end the same way,” Beal said. “I hear my dad talking about all the great teams Andover had back in the day, and [Andover coach EJ Perry III] talks about all the MVC champions of the past, so it’s good we’re going to be part of that, and now coach Perry will be telling the younger kids about us, which is kind of cool.”

In 1989, Ryan Beal was Andover’s starting center when Central Catholic kicked a buzzer-beating field goal that went over the right goal post and was deemed good to facilitate a 16-14 Raiders win. In Week 4 of the 2022 season, Central was wide right on a 42-yard attempt, allowing Andover to escape with a 30-29 win and eventually, secure the program’s first Merrimack Valley Conference Large title since 2012.

As Lincoln Beal’s father, Ryan, watched Central Catholic’s potential winning field goal soar through the air on Sept. 30 at Andover’s Lovely Field, there was an unmistakable sense of déjà vu.

Beal, a standout tailback and safety, and quarterback Scotty Brown have Andover (7-0) in prime position for the Division 1 statewide playoffs with one MVC crossover game left at Tewksbury Friday night.

The senior duo have been building toward this run since they both made varsity as freshmen, and their story goes back even further.

Scotty Brown will play baseball at UMass Lowell, but he is a four-year starting quarterback at Andover. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Brown grew up in Chelmsford, where his dad, Scott Sr., once quarterbacked the Lions to a Division 2A Super Bowl title in 1994. In fifth grade, Brown’s Pop Warner team met Beal’s Dracut squad in the Eastern Mass. semifinals, and the star athletes combined for several touchdowns in a 40-38 Chelmsford win. They met one more time in the Pop Warner ranks before Brown moved to Andover in seventh grade and Beal followed in eighth grade, setting up a premier partnership within the class of 2023.

After splitting quarterback reps with Victor Harrington early in his freshman season, Brown took over as the starter by the end of the regular season, and ran for a decisive 43-yard touchdown in a 19-14 win over Lowell to open the Division 1 North tournament.

Beal began his varsity career as a wide receiver and safety, then became a workhorse tailback with 1,648 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns during consecutive All-Scholastic campaigns as a sophomore and junior. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had 57 receptions for 1,038 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns last fall to nearly become the first player in program history to top 1,000 receiving and rushing yards in the same season.

“It’s really rare,” Perry III said about having two four-year starters on the same team. “It doesn’t usually happen, and probably won’t happen again. Lincoln and Scotty both have high aspirations and they’re superior athletes. It starts with those two building the culture and now we have a team with 24 seniors that is fully committed in every practice and game.”

Beal needs 70 more rushing yards to pass Joshua “Bibi” Ramos as the second-leading rusher in program history. Brown is Andover’s fifth-leading rusher with 1,863 yards, and he needs only 8 passing yards to pass CJ Scarpa (4,313 passing yards) as the second-leading passer in program history. EJ Perry IV has an unassailable 8,807 passing yards that may very well be the state record.

At 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, Brown is a dual threat who complements Beal’s power-running game and is able to buy time in the pocket to find his receivers. While he’s committed to play baseball at UMass Lowell, Brown is focused on leading Andover to the program’s first Super Bowl title since 1975 with help from Beal, his fellow two-year captain.

“All four years we’ve used a lot of RPO [Run-pass option] and read option,” said Perry III. “When you have them in read option, it’s just pick your poison. You’re either going to get a bruiser [Beal], who can still go to the house, or you’re going to get the quickness of Scotty.”

Beal suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during a camp this summer and didn’t debut until Week 4. He’s since tallied 343 yards and 12 total touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry, adding 10 tackles from his safety position.

In a senior class of 24 players, receivers Andrew Wetterwald and Michael Capachietti, and linemen Jason Osborne and Danny Hunter also have been integral in the success.

“It’ll be something to talk about for years to come,” Brown said about playing alongside Beal. “When we’re sitting by the fire at 50, it’ll still be fun to talk about. He makes me look like a great football player, and he’s also the most humble kid. He’s just a good dude to have on your team.”