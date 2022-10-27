fb-pixel Skip to main content
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are AL Silver Slugger finalists

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated October 27, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Rafael Devers (left) and Xander Bogaerts gave the Red Sox a lot of production on the left side of the infield.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Xander Bogaerts may soon have more hardware.

The Red Sox shortstop is one of four finalists for the American League Silver Slugger award at shortstop. The others are Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Carlos Correa (Twins), and Corey Seager (Rangers).

Bogaerts, who has won the Silver Slugger four times, hit .307 with an .833 OPS over 150 games this season. The only finalist with comparable statistics is Correa, who hit .291 with an .834 OPS in 14 fewer games.

Rafael Devers is a finalist at third base along with Alex Bregman (Astros), Matt Chapman (Blue Jays), and José Ramírez (Guardians).

Devers hit .295 with an .879 OPS. Ramírez, who hit .280 with an .869 OPS, would seem to be his chief competition.

The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 on MLB Network.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

