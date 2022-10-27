Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are AL Silver Slugger finalists

Xander Bogaerts may soon have more hardware.

The Red Sox shortstop is one of four finalists for the American League Silver Slugger award at shortstop. The others are Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Carlos Correa (Twins), and Corey Seager (Rangers).

Bogaerts, who has won the Silver Slugger four times, hit .307 with an .833 OPS over 150 games this season. The only finalist with comparable statistics is Correa, who hit .291 with an .834 OPS in 14 fewer games.