‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Johannes Vermeer masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” on Thursday became the latest artwork targeted by climate activists in a protest at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague. The priceless work reportedly was not damaged.

A video posted on Twitter showed one man pouring a can of what appear to be tomatoes over another man who appeared to attempt to glue his head to the world famous painting.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the Mauritshuis museum said the painting was not damaged.