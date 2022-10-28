8 New England-based horror films to haunt your Halloween

For those planning to spend Halloween inside this year (it falls on a Monday, after all), here are eight recent New England horror movies to watch before the night is over. From one of the most commercially successful horror franchises of all time to a stop-motion kids’ movie, there’s something for everyone.

New England has always been a Hollywood fan favorite for horror stories, thanks in no small part to the wealth of history that comes with the region. While most people are familiar with the classics, like 1963′s “The Haunting” and 1976′s “Carrie,” there has been a steady influx of fresh New England-set horror movies since the turn of the century. While several of the films are adaptations of iconic pieces of horror literature, there has also been a slew of standout original stories from both established and up-and-coming filmmakers.

“The Mist” (2007)

Based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, “The Mist” takes viewers to the small town of Bridgton, Maine, as an eerie mist slowly overcomes the land. Painter David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son, Billy (Nathan Gamble), become trapped in the local supermarket alongside several other residents as reports begin to emerge that something dangerous is lurking in the mist. The film preys on the horror of the unknown and the strange forms that fear can take in people (while still offering a sufficiently scary creature reveal). Fans of King’s story will find that the ending deviates from the original tale for a truly horrific surprise.

“Shutter Island” (2010)

A psychological thriller at its core, “Shutter Island” is one of Martin Scorsese’s creepiest projects to date. The film follows two 1950s US marshals (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) who are called to investigate a disappearance on the titular, fictional Boston Harbor island that is home to a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane. The marshals find that the staff is reluctant to aid in their investigation and DiCaprio’s character begins to suspect that something nefarious might be going on behind the scenes. With a twisty narrative for the ages, the film delves into the limits of the human psyche and the depths of grief.

From left, Grandma Babcock, voiced by Elaine Stritch; Sandra Babcock, voiced by Leslie Mann; Perry Babcock, voiced by Jeff Garlin; Norman, voiced by Kodi Smit-McPhee; and Courtney, voiced by Anna Kendrick, in the 3-D stop-motion film "ParaNorman." Focus Features via AP

“ParaNorman” (2012)

While this stop-motion horror-comedy is light on the horror and heavy on the comedy, it merits inclusion in this list for its truly spooky premise. Set in the fictional Massachusetts town of Blithe Hollow, “ParaNorman” follows a young boy with an otherworldly gift. Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) can see ghosts, including his dead grandmother (Elaine Stritch), but his family doesn’t believe him. When he’s tasked with protecting the town from a centuries-old curse, Norman is forced to come to terms with his powers. The movie is a safe option for those looking to watch a horror movie with slightly older kids who don’t mind a couple of scares.

“The Conjuring” (2013)

Inspired by the purported investigations of New England paranormal researchers Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), “The Conjuring” is not for the faint of heart. Although the characters reside in Monroe, Conn., the case takes them to Harrisville, R.I., in 1971, where they’re tasked with helping a family that believes their recently purchased house is haunted. As the investigation unfolds, the dark history of the home comes to light and the characters begin to realize just how much danger they’re in. The film comes from James Wan, the mastermind behind “Saw” and “Insidious,” and kicks off one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all time.

Anya Taylor-Joy in "The Witch," directed by Robert Eggers Photo by Rafy, courtesy of A24

“The Witch” (2015)

New Hampshire native Robert Eggers has a knack for capturing the folk horror associated with much of early New England history. In his directorial debut, “The Witch,” a family struggles to find a successful harvest on their secluded farm in 1630s New England. Tensions (and suspicions) rise when the baby of the family goes missing and the eldest daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy), is suspected of witchcraft. The film encapsulates the religious paranoia that defined 17th-century New England and provides a glimpse into the rampant Puritan fears that predated the Salem Witch Trials.

“It” (2017)

Like most of the films inspired by King’s writing, “It” takes viewers back to the author’s home state of Maine (this time, to the fictitious town of Derry in the late 1980s). There, supernatural and murderous sewer-dwelling clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) preys on children once every 27 years. When a group of local kids — the self-described “Losers Club” — slowly begin to realize the danger that they’re in (following the death of one member’s younger brother), they must face their greatest fears in an attempt to put a stop to the killer clown once and for all. The story concludes in “It Chapter Two,” which was released to similar acclaim in 2019.

“The Lighthouse” (2019)

Just four years after the release of “The Witch,” Eggers made his return to the big screen with another local epic. Set on an island off the coast of New England, “The Lighthouse” follows two lighthouse keepers during the 1890s. Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) arrives on the island as a wickie, or temporary contract lighthouse keeper, to help out the island’s resident keeper, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe). Immediately upon his arrival, Ephraim is met with some of the bizarre dynamics of the island and Thomas’s way of life, while it’s clear that the young wickie is grappling with demons of his own. As the duo work side by side, they grow agitated with one another and struggle to hold onto their sanity.

Regina Hall in "Master." Amazon Studios

“Master” (2022)

In “Master,” a prestigious New England university (the fictitious Ancaster) names Gail Bishop (Regina Hall), the first Black “master” (senior leader) of the school, as Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee) begins her freshman year.. Local lore says that the university is plagued by the spirit of a woman who was accused of practicing witchcraft and put to death, but Gail believes that a malicious force tormenting Jasmine is actually a racist student. The film calls into question the politics of elite American universities and the various ways that people can be haunted.

Lillian Brown can be reached at brownglillian@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @lilliangbrown.