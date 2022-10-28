Drag balls, masquerades, and spooky bears: queer nightlife this Halloweekend

It’s no coincidence, then, that LGBTQ people in Boston are throwing Halloween parties to celebrate the day some have nicknamed “gay Christmas.” So if you’re ready to raid your costume trunk and celebrate with goth drag queens, look no further than these Boston and Provincetown Halloweekend events hosted by LGBTQ bars, clubs, and event groups.

LGBTQ party-goers have long had a special relationship with Halloween . The holiday is an opportunity to express parts of your identity that may be met with judgment or even violence most other nights of the year — a rare time when campy glamour, gender-bending, and breaking social norms are celebrated and even encouraged.

STRANGER QUEENS (CLUB CAFÉ)

Gay nightlife mainstay Club Café in the South End kicks off the Halloween weekend with a “Stranger Things”-inspired costume contest hosted by Mizery, a local drag queen who hosted the spoof show “Mizery’s Drag Race” at the House of Blues several years ago. Show up in costume to win cash and prizes and enjoy a dance night DJ-ed by Club Café's Entertainment Manager Stevie Psyclone. Oct. 28, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $10, free entry before 10 p.m. Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. clubcafe.com

SAPPHIC MASQUERADE (VERA’S)

Let’s go lesbians! LGBTQ Nightlife Events, a Boston-based group that throws parties catered to queer women and non-binary people, is throwing their second annual Halloween Masquerade Ball this Saturday. Guests are encouraged to dress on the elegant side, and can expect tarot card readings, a late-night food menu, dancers, and more. Tickets are available at the door only. Oct. 29, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $15. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. eventbrite.com

SPOOKY BEAR COSTUME CONTEST & BALL (CROWN & ANCHOR)

If you’re up for a ferry ride, Provincetown hosts a “monstrous medley” of events that includes showings of “Rocky Horror,” a haunted house, a “funny ghoul”-themed comedy set, and more to celebrate “Spooky Bear Weekend” from Oct. 28-30. Our pick of the weekend is the Spooky Bear Costume Contest and Ball on Saturday, a party that boasts two rooms of “‘Barely A-LIVE’ Performances,” “Ghoulish Go-Go’s,” and a $1,000 cash prize to the guest with the best costume. Oct. 29, 9 p.m. $20 online, $25 at the door. Crown & Anchor, 247 Commercial St., Provincetown. ptown.org

GAY BASH’D: 5TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH (THE SINCLAIR)

Boston queer nightlife regulars may already know GAY BASH’D, a group that throws “outrageous” (in their own words) queer dance parties and drag shows at the Sinclair in Cambridge and Boston’s Roadrunner. They’ve pulled out all the stops for their Halloween party, which boasts a 30-minute live show from Chinese-Japanese-American trap-metal rapper Lil Mariko. Guests can also expect performances from six drag queens, two DJ sets, and a costume contest offering a $750 and a $250 prize for first and second place, respectively. Oct. 29, 9:30 p.m. 52 Church St., Cambridge. stubhub.com

LEGACY SATURDAYS: HALLOWEEN EDITION WITH DANNY VERDE (LEGACY)

At the Legacy Boston nightclub this weekend, enjoy a night DJ-ed by Danny Verde, “one of the most sought after DJs and remixers on the international and U.S. scene” according to Hydrate Chicago. Verde has headlined Mexico City Pride and Xlsior Festival Mykonos and shared the stage with Lady Gaga at EuroPride in Rome — so this is an event you definitely won’t want to miss. Show up in your best costume for the chance to win a $1,500 prize. Oct. 29, 9:30 p.m., $20. Legacy Boston, 779 Warrenton St. ticketweb.com

HALLOWEEN BALL & DRAG SCARETACULAR (ROYALE)

Calling all fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: the All Stars,” season 3 champion Trixie Mattel will be DJ-ing this glamorous Halloween ball hosted by the Boulet Brothers. In addition to a dance night, the event’s lineup includes performances from 13 drag queens, including Boston mainstay Severity Stone, the queen of drag-goth-horror. Oct. 31, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. $69-$99. The Royale, 279 Tremont St. ticketweb.com

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.